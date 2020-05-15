«mar 2020»
15.05.2020, 11:36
EHF mourns the death of Peter Bruun
OBITUARY: One of the leading journalists for the EHF over almost two decades, Peter Bruun, passed away on Monday

EHF mourns the death of Peter Bruun

It is with great sadness that the EHF reports the death of one of its leading journalists, Peter Bruun. He died of cancer at the age of 64 in Frederikshavn, Denmark on Monday, 11 May.

Peter was the longest serving and one of the most active members of the EHF freelance journalist network, covering both the club and national team competitions for the EHF websites for almost two decades. 

Peter started his professional career as a radio journalist in Esbjerg, Kolding and Fredrikshavn. In 1999, he turned to freelance journalism, focusing mainly on handball, football and ice hockey. A few years later, he started to contribute to the EHF websites. 

Ever since, Peter has been a member of our media teams on numerous occasions, including  at the EHF EUROs and the EHF FINAL4s. Furthermore, he was part of the coverage of the various club and national team competitions on a weekly basis. 

Not only did the EHF media team appreciate and benefit from his extensive knowledge of the sport, but his colleagues loved the good humour and great spirit that he brought into conversations and the team.

Peter served as an inspiration and example for many younger colleagues. He was a huge support within the team and was always ready to give good advice, valuable tips and offer his help.

In this way, he has contributed significantly to the future coverage of handball across Europe as well, as the evidence of that advice will be present on the EHF websites as well as other prominent handball publications. 

Despite his illness, Peter never slowed his activity for the EHF. His last feature was published on the EHF websites just a few days before his death.

He will be greatly missed.

The EHF joins the ranks of Peter’s colleagues in expressing their deepest sympathies and condolences to Peter Bruun’s wife, children, family and friends at this difficult time. 


TEXT: EHF / br / cg
 
