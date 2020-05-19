«mar 2020»
19.05.2020, 10:30
Vote for your favourite players in the 2019/20 All-star Team
NEWS: The vote for the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League All-star Team 2019/20, presented by UNIQA, is now open

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Women's CL
»Main Round
»
 

Vote for your favourite players in the 2019/20 All-star Team

The vote for the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20 All-star Team, presented by UNIQA, is now open. Fans around the world are invited to make their choices from a total of 50 nominees. 

Voters can choose from five nominations per position, with nominations for the seven playing positions, as well as best defender, best young player and best coach. 

Make your choices below and help decide the best of the best for 2019/20!


TEXT: EHF / cg
 
