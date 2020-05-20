«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«dec 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«jan 2021»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«feb 2021»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
1234567
891011121314
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

20.05.2020, 15:40
Choose modern handball’s most impressive family
«Go back »Print Version


VOTE: The handball world is blessed with talented families, but which of them is the best? Fans have been tasked with voting for their favourites from these eight clans
»2019-20 Men's News
»
 

Choose modern handball’s most impressive family

Whether they be brothers and sisters, husbands and wives or spread across generations, handball families play a prominent role in modern handball at the highest level. But which of these families make the biggest impact?

Fans are invited to help decide which of these families is the most impressive. Eight families have been pre-selected and placed into pairs for round 1.

Voting for round 1 takes place on 20-21 May, followed by the semi-finals on 21-24 May and the final on 25-28 May.

The families

The apple did not fall far from the tree for 1995 World Handball Player of the Year Jackson Richardson as his son Melvyn is proving to be a star in his own right, winning the VELUX EHF Champions League with Montpellier in 2018.

Three-time World Handball Player of the Year and three-time EHF Champions League winner Nikola Karabatic has battled alongside his brother Luka in recent years, starring together for Paris Saint-Germain and winning two world championships and an EHF EURO side-by-side for France.

Legendary player and coach Talant Dujshebaev and his sons Alex and Daniel, all of whom work together at PGE Vive Kielce. There is barely a title or award which Talant has not won and his sons are following suit by winning EHF EURO gold together with Spain in 2018 and 2020.

Barça star Raul Entrerrios and his brother Alberto, HBC Nantes coach. The Entrerrios brothers wo five EHF Champions League titles between them and won the World Championship together with Spain in 2005.

Norwegian twin sisters Katrine and Kristine Lunde have been teammates for either club or country for the majority of the past 20 years. They celebrated gold medals together at two Olympic games, one World Championship and three EHF EURO events.

The Kristiansen sisters’ senior careers have not intertwined much, but they did clash at last season’s DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4  as Veronica’s Györ beat Jeanett’s Kritiansand. Veronica has won five international medals with Norway in recent years, while her sister’s impressive club form could see her break through internationally soon.

Gro and Anja Hammerseng-Edin are the definition of a power couple in the handball world. The retired playmaker duo have been together since 2010 and played together at Larvik. Gro is an Olympic and EURO champion and was awarded the World Handball Player of the Year in 2007, while Anja was the MVP of EHF EURO 2012.

Silje and Sanna Solberg are another pair of Norwegian twins. The goalkeeper and left wing combo have enjoyed gold medals together at two EHF EUROs and one World Championship and at the age of 29, the best may be yet to come.

 

TEXT: EHF / cor
 
Share
CONTACT FORM