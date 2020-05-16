«mar 2020»
20.05.2020, 14:50
First steps on the court, new arrivals and past triumphs
WEEKLY UPDATE: This week the handball world reflected on past victories, continued improvised training and looked ahead to the future
»2019-20 Men's News
»
 

First steps on the court, new arrivals and past triumphs

This week in handball’s social media sphere saw memories of past triumphs, continuation of training and anti-boredom tips, and looking forward to the future.

The indisputably best news is that the return to the court began. Only a small number of the players for PGE VIVE Kielce are still in the Polish city, and they met this week to have some on-field training.

Over in Hungary, some players from Telekom Veszprém HC also returned to the arena for court training – and we see at least one new lockdown-inspired hairstyle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ma is mozogtak a srácok. Guys had a little exercise today as well. #RedUnited

A post shared by Telekom Veszprém (@handballveszprem) on

Meanwhile, in Plock, some players have also returned to the court – but there are still at-home activities taking place.

We are not sure whether centre back Niko Mindegia was leading an at-home workout or trying to start his own virtual choir, but there is no doubt he is a skilled singer along with being one of his team’s most dangerous attackers in 2019/20.

As for the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League teams, one big story of the week was the announcement of the nominees for the 2019/20 All-star Team. The vote was launched on ehfCL.com on Wednesday.

Györi Audi ETO KC were among the leading sides in terms of nominations, with seven, sharing that honour with Team Esbjerg – and the current title holders shared the happy news with their fans.

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria also had reason to celebrate the All-star Team nominations, with three of their players among the voting options.

While some have returned to the arena for basic exercises, handball at home improvisation is still taking place. Slovenian player for Swedish club Boden Handball Nika Matavs showed how she is keeping up her agility and shooting while not being able to train with teammates.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

. . #hardworkspaysoff #offseasonvibes #handballathome #lockedin 🔒💙

A post shared by NIKA MATAVŠ (@matavs.nika) on

As all handball fans know, May is usually a time for many titles to be decided, and some clubs have been looking back to their past achievements. MOL-Pick Szeged remembered their great EHF Cup victory in 2014 – their first and so far only international title. 

Away from the game and training, FC Porto – by way of Rui Silva and Miguel Pinto – shared some ideas for entertainment to pass the lockdown time. The two players told us about their favourite series, movies and bands.

Rostov-Don’s Anna Sen shared a rundown of her daily routine with her adorable son. We are glad to see the lockdown period has not gotten these two down.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Доброе утро, друзья 😘⠀ ⠀ Тут меня попросили написать на одну очень интересную тему- про режим 😴. Во сколько я встаю и во сколько ложусь.🛌 ⠀ Могу сказать так, я жаворонок с самого раннего детства.⠀ Наверное, это заслуга мамы❤️ . С 3-х лет, втихаря рано утром мама водила меня на плавание в бассейн 🏊‍♀️ института, где работал мой отец ❤️. ⠀ Ну, а после, когда я попала в группу к старшим и начала тренироваться с тренером, тренировки начинались в 6:30, потом сразу я бежала в школу 📙. ⠀ ⠀ Во сколько бы я не легла ,встану я рано, хорошие знакомые это знают. ⠀ Если у меня есть утренняя тренировка💪, то я стараюсь лечь отдыхать до 12 🕛 часов ночи. Поэтому, когда появился Марк 👼🏼 я ему сразу сделала режим сна под себя.⠀ Встаёт он в 8-9 часов ( я встаю в 8-8:30) ⠀ Днём спит между моими тренировками, примерно с 13 до 16 часов. ⠀ И ложится спать в 22:00 ⠀ ⠀ Я считаю, что у каждого должен быть режим, который можно иногда нарушать😉😘⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #наспорте #фитнесдома #неболейте #добройночи #фотоссесия #сидимдома #будьтездоровы #семья #маркпетренко #сыночек #счастьеесть⠀ #любимыйсыночек⠀ #аннасень⠀ #гандбол #олимпийскийчемпион⠀ #счастьеесть #ростовдон #семья #Handball⠀ #russia #rostovhandball⠀ #annasen⠀ #number8 #goodnight #фотосет #фотодляроссии #пасха⠀ #праздник⠀ #друзья⠀ #friends⠀

A post shared by Anna Sen #️⃣8️⃣ (@annasen.8) on

Looking to the future, Sen will welcome a new teammate. Top scorer of the EHF EURO 2018, Katarina Krpez Slezak, will transfer to the Russian side from Hungarian club Érd. She guest starred on her future team’s account this week. 

Two-time Champions League winner and Gorenje Simply Fans ambassador Vid Kavticnik took some time to share his thoughts on the future of handball.

And last but definitely not least with regard to the future, this week saw the arrival of EHF EURO 2020 MVP Domagoj Duvnjak’s first child.

From a silver medal to a German championship title to the arrival of Šime: Despite the uncertain time, the Croatian superstar is having a pretty great year!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

14.05.2020. Šime 💙🌍

A post shared by Domagoj Duvnjak (@domagojduvnjak88) on

 


TEXT: Courtney Gahan / ew
 
