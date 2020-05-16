WEEKLY UPDATE: This week the handball world reflected on past victories, continued improvised training and looked ahead to the future

First steps on the court, new arrivals and past triumphs

This week in handball’s social media sphere saw memories of past triumphs, continuation of training and anti-boredom tips, and looking forward to the future.

The indisputably best news is that the return to the court began. Only a small number of the players for PGE VIVE Kielce are still in the Polish city, and they met this week to have some on-field training.

Over in Hungary, some players from Telekom Veszprém HC also returned to the arena for court training – and we see at least one new lockdown-inspired hairstyle.

Meanwhile, in Plock, some players have also returned to the court – but there are still at-home activities taking place.

We are not sure whether centre back Niko Mindegia was leading an at-home workout or trying to start his own virtual choir, but there is no doubt he is a skilled singer along with being one of his team’s most dangerous attackers in 2019/20.

As for the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League teams, one big story of the week was the announcement of the nominees for the 2019/20 All-star Team. The vote was launched on ehfCL.com on Wednesday.

Györi Audi ETO KC were among the leading sides in terms of nominations, with seven, sharing that honour with Team Esbjerg – and the current title holders shared the happy news with their fans.

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria also had reason to celebrate the All-star Team nominations, with three of their players among the voting options.

While some have returned to the arena for basic exercises, handball at home improvisation is still taking place. Slovenian player for Swedish club Boden Handball Nika Matavs showed how she is keeping up her agility and shooting while not being able to train with teammates.

As all handball fans know, May is usually a time for many titles to be decided, and some clubs have been looking back to their past achievements. MOL-Pick Szeged remembered their great EHF Cup victory in 2014 – their first and so far only international title.

Away from the game and training, FC Porto – by way of Rui Silva and Miguel Pinto – shared some ideas for entertainment to pass the lockdown time. The two players told us about their favourite series, movies and bands.

Rostov-Don’s Anna Sen shared a rundown of her daily routine with her adorable son. We are glad to see the lockdown period has not gotten these two down.

Looking to the future, Sen will welcome a new teammate. Top scorer of the EHF EURO 2018, Katarina Krpez Slezak, will transfer to the Russian side from Hungarian club Érd. She guest starred on her future team’s account this week.

Two-time Champions League winner and Gorenje Simply Fans ambassador Vid Kavticnik took some time to share his thoughts on the future of handball.

And last but definitely not least with regard to the future, this week saw the arrival of EHF EURO 2020 MVP Domagoj Duvnjak’s first child.

From a silver medal to a German championship title to the arrival of Šime: Despite the uncertain time, the Croatian superstar is having a pretty great year!

TEXT: