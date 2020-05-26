NEWS: Voting for the VELUX EHF Champions League All-star Team 2019/20, presented by Gorenje, is now open

The choice is yours: Vote for the 2019/20 All-star Team

The vote for the VELUX EHF Champions League 2019/20 All-star Team, presented by Gorenje, is now open. Fans around the world are invited to make their choices from a total of 50 nominees.

Voters can choose from five nominations for each of the 10 categories: the seven playing positions, best defender, best young player (born in 1997 or later), and best coach.

Make your choices below and help decide the best of the best for 2019/20. The vote is open until 11 June at 12:00 CET.

