QUIZ: In 2010, the record European champions took their fourth straight trophy after beating underdogs Sweden in the final

Seven titles, seven questions: Norway’s EHF EURO winning streak

Norway made history in the first ever EHF EURO hosted by two nations: In 2010, Gro Hammerseng & Co. collected their fourth straight European title by beating Sweden 25:20 in a final that was much closer than the result reflects.

Sweden won their first ever EHF EURO medal in Herning, while co-hosts Denmark were defeated by Norway in the semi, then by Romania in the bronze medal match.

On Wednesday, 18:00 CET, fans can relive the EHF EURO 2010 final between the two Scandinavian powerhouses on the EHF EURO Facebook page and YouTube channel.

How much do you know about the series of Norwegian EHF EURO trophies and the Women’s EHF EURO 2010? Take the quiz and find out!

