Celje’s ‘Innovation in the name of tradition’

Slovenian VELUX EHF Champions League club RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko have become the first European club to release a 2019 sustainability report, named ‘Innovation in the name of tradition’.

The 24-time domestic champion club stated that the report “embodies the vision and philosophy of the club, which is sustainable, and this is even more important for existence in the times we are experiencing now.”

As with many handball clubs, Celje is strongly traditionally associated with the local community. With the report, Celje make their awareness of the social responsibility and consequences of action that come with such a position clear.

Having participated in 25 seasons of the EHF Champions League, Celje are also a traditional part of the top-flight competition.

“It is difficult to imagine a VELUX EHF Champions League season without RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko, which has been a regular fixture in the competition. This leadership has also been shown off the court – from stakeholder engagement to managing the environment and disclosing its endeavours, RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko epitomises the gist of sustainability and sport,” said EHF President Michael Wiederer in his foreword for the ‘Innovation in the name of tradition’ sustainability report.

It is precisely the off-court leadership that prompted Celje to create the sustainability report, as the club wishes to be a responsible contributor on both a national and international level, both on and off the court. The report is thereby a way of maintaining transparent communication, addressing the most important topics of responsibility for the club and planning for the future.

The report contains a number of clear goals and key performance indicators, focused on a variety of topics: innovation and digitalisation, young players, corporate social responsibility and organisation of the club.

“We live in a fast-paced world, determined by a change in attitude toward our environment and sponsors, pushing us to establish long-term cooperation to fulfil our common interest. In order to be, and stay, competitive, sporting organisations need to explore new perspectives and improve the experience for all individuals,” says club President Jernej Smisl.

“Intertwining our basic activities with sustainability is a regular daily process, and our aim is to achieve and maintain it. It is a marathon, not a sprint, but we have to start running now!”

The English version of Celje’s sustainability report is available here.

TEXT: