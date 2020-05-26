«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«dec 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«jan 2021»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«feb 2021»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
1234567
891011121314
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

26.05.2020, 15:40
Foppa: “I would not have bet on us beating all those top teams”
«Go back »Print Version


ALL-STAR NOMINEE INTERVIEW: The nomination of Brest line player Pauletta Foppa for best young player of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League season is no surprise to many - but it is to her

» »2019-20 Women's CL
»Quarter Finals
»Brest Bretagne Handball
»Pauletta Foppa
»
 

Foppa: “I would not have bet on us beating all those top teams”

Looking for a player who has shown how to reach top level in handball in less than two years? Pauletta Foppa might be your perfect choice.

Turning only 20 in December, the Brest Bretagne Handball line player has already made a name for herself.

She came into the eye of many at the Women’s EHF EURO 2018, when she lifted the trophy with France. It was her first taste of international handball, but she made the most of it. An experience that was an eye-opener for her.

“It still feels like I did not play much of a role during this competition,” Foppa said. “I was there to learn, and to make the most of the minutes I was given. There were things and tips that I use every day now.”

The success with the national team was a boost for her. Nobody was able to stop her going to the top.

"I felt we were up to something good"

With Brest, Foppa matched the very best teams on the continent this season.

“There were a lot of changes last summer, but I feel like all the girls in the squad clicked right away,” Foppa said. “I could feel during the preparation that we were up to something good. But I would not have bet on us beating all those top teams.”

EHF Champions League titleholders Györi Audi ETO KC were the only opponents that avoided defeat against Brest, a team that had been struggling in the competition in the previous season.

"It was a lot about confidence"

Brest’s 35:32 away win in the season-opener against Buducnost in Podgorica launched the machine.

“I think it was a lot about confidence. We saw we were able to compete with the best, and it was like a virtuous circle,” said Foppa, who scored 36 goals in total in Brest’s group matches and main round games.

With her teammates performing on a high level constantly, the young line player felt she got better and better - in only her second season in the EHF Champions League.

“I had a lot of playing time, but I also spent a lot of time watching my own games, trying to work out what I can do better,” she said. “Playing every three days, you sometimes have to rest your body but you can still progress in other areas.”

"So much left to achieve"

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Foppa has had every opportunity to rest her body in the last two months.

“It’s getting long,” she said, while the domestic season for her and her French teammates is over. “It is frustrating because it feels like we had so much left to achieve.”

A welcome boost during the time away from the handball courts came last week, when Foppa learned that she is among the five nominees for best player in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League All-star Team vote.

"I was shocked when I learned about my nomination"

“I was chatting with Coralie Lassource, and then she goes: ‘I’m nominated!’ and I was like really happy for her,” Foppa said. “And then Coco scrolls down and says that I’m in there, too. I actually could not believe it. I was shocked when I learned about my nomination.”

A positive shock, obviously.

“It shows that I’m going in the right direction. I’m really pleased that the work has been paying off,” Foppa said. “And I do hope that I’m going to win the award, that would be even better.”

Fans can participate in the DELO WOMEN'S EHF Champions League All-star Team vote, presented by Uniqa, HERE.


TEXT: Kevin Domas / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM