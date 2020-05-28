«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«dec 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«jan 2021»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«feb 2021»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
1234567
891011121314
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

28.05.2020, 10:00
N’Gouan sees fruits of her labour with all-star nomination
«Go back »Print Version


ALL-STAR NOMINEE INTERVIEW: For her second season playing for Metz Handball, French line player Astride N’Gouan has shone in Europe’s top flight, earning herself a nomination for the line player position in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League All-star Team

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Women's CL
»Main Round
»Metz Handball
»Astride N'Gouan
»
 

N’Gouan sees fruits of her labour with all-star nomination

Experts were full of questions regarding the line player position in Metz Handball. After Beatrice Edwige’s move to Györ, would Astride N’Gouan be able to move into the spotlight and make the position her ow?

“I did not ask myself anything, to be honest. That is the way I am, I do not know if that is a good or a bad thing, but I did not think about it much. And, in the end, I really did enjoy this season,” says the 28-year-old. While she was known as an excellent defender, she also proved this season that she had a role to play on the other side of the court.

Across the 12 games that Metz played in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League, N’Gouan scored 38 goals, finishing as the second best scorer for the French team and deserving of her nomination for the best line player in the competition’s All-star Team.

“That came as a surprise, to be honest, I am really happy about it. When you see the names of the other nominees, I feel honoured,” she says.

“I owe the staff and other others”

The French national player does not forget to thank everybody at the club for their help. “I am in a position where I rely a lot on others. If they decide not to pass me the ball, I am in trouble,” she laughs.

“Being among the nominees is a small victory for myself, but I know how much I owe to the staff and the other players.”

Further proof that Metz Handball have been working in the right direction this season are the results themselves. Despite losing a couple of important players last summer, the French side was able to keep alive its winning habit, finishing first in the main round, ahead of Esbjerg, Rostov and Bucharest.

“If I had to sum up our season with one word, that would be perseverance. We had a lot of injured players at the start, then the roles were defined again, with players having to take more responsibilities. But despite all of that, we managed to fight and to win ” explains N’Gouan.

“Boy, do I miss it”

But a season is never complete without trophies and, at the moment, that is what all the girls in Metz are facing. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all handball has been stopped and, in some competitions at least, no-one will ever taste victory.

“That is super frustrating. You work for a whole nine months, playing two games a week, and then poof, it all ends overnight,” admits N’Gouan, whose side is still in the run for a DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 spot.

“Hopefully, we will still be able to make it to Budapest, last season was such an amazing experience,” recalls N’Gouan, who tries to make the best of a long time without playing handball: “I was happy to just stop because we were all very tired. But it is getting long now, the longest I have ever been without handball in my life. And boy, do I miss it.”

Fans can participate in the DELO WOMEN'S EHF Champions League 2019/20 All-star Team vote, presented by UNIQA, HERE.


TEXT: Kevin Domas / cor
 
Share
CONTACT FORM