28.05.2020, 11:48
European Cups defending champions places distributed by the EXEC decision
NEWS: The four defending champions places have been awarded to the strongest federation in each of the four competitions.
European Cups defending champions places distributed by the EXEC decision

While the EHF is still planning to conclude both EHF Champions Leagues (men and women) on the court, both EHF Cups and both Challenge Cups have been cancelled and the season is over. Consequently, no winners were found for these competitions and there will be no defending champions in the new season.

Therefore, the EHF had to deal with the question what to do with the place in the 2020/21 season that would normally go to the title-winning team from the previous season. Following a thorough analysis of the situation the EHF EXEC has decided that this place will be awarded to the federation that is ranked first in the competition in question.

By doing so, each competition will not lose the place of the defending champion in the upcoming season and the additional team from the strongest federation will certainly contribute to the overall quality of the competition.

According to this decision the defending champions places have been awarded as follows:

Men's EHF European League to Germany as the first ranked federation in the old Men's EHF Cup

Men's EHF European Cup to Romania as the first ranked federation in the old Men’s Challenge Cup

Women's EHF European League to Denmark as the first ranked federation in the old Women’s EHF Cup

Women's EHF European Cup to Spain as the first ranked federation in the old Women’s Challenge Cup


TEXT: EHF / br
 
