«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«dec 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«jan 2021»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«feb 2021»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
1234567
891011121314
«mar 2021»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

02.06.2020, 10:37
Draw procedure for EHF EURO 2022 Qualification released
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: The draw for the final stage of qualifiers on the road to the Men's EHF EURO 2022 will take place in Vienna on 16 June

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2022 Men's Adults
»Qualification Phase 2
»
 

Draw procedure for EHF EURO 2022 Qualification released

Following the two earlier stages, qualification for the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia has reached its last phase. The 32 teams on the starting grid will learn the names of their opponents on 16 June 2020 (17:00 CEST), when the draw will divide them into eight groups of four teams.

The draw will be broadcast live from Vienna and streamed on the EHF EURO Facebook page as well as the EHF EURO YouTube channel.

The 32 teams have been seeded in the four pots, according to the current EHF Men’s National Teams ranking, as follows:

Pot 1: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, France, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Iceland
Pot 2: Austria, Belarus, Portugal, North Macedonia, Serbia, Russia, Montenegro, Netherlands
Pot 3: Switzerland, Lithuania, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, Latvia, Poland, Belgium
Pot 4: Finland, Italy, Turkey, Israel, Estonia, Greece, Kosovo, Faroe Islands

The draw will be conducted in the following order:

Step 1: eight teams from pot 3 are drawn to row 3
Step 2: eight teams from pot 2 are drawn to row 2
Step 3: eight teams from pot 1 are drawn to row 1
Step 4: KOS are drawn to row 4 (not in group with SRB)
Step 5: seven remaining teams from pot 4 are drawn to row 4

20 places up for grabs

The EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia will be the second continental championship with 24 teams.

Both organisers, the defending champions Spain and the EHF EURO 2020 runners-up Croatia are qualified directly for the final tournament and will participate in the EHF EURO Cup. There will be 20 further EHF EURO places up for grabs in the qualification.

The first- and second-ranked teams, as well as the four best third-ranked teams, will qualify for the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia.

After the conclusion of the group matches in the eight groups, an overall ranking of those teams positioned third in each group (a total of eight teams) will be established.

This ranking will be calculated using only the results of the four matches of the third-ranked teams against the two teams ranked first and second in the group. The results of the two matches against the teams ranked fourth in the respective group will not be considered.

The top four teams from this ranking of third-placed teams will qualify for the final tournament of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022.

Basic match schedule of the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers

Round 1: Wednesday 4 - Thursday 5 November 2020
Round 2: Saturday 7 - Sunday 8 November 2020
Round 3: Wednesday 10 - Thursday 11 March 2021*
Round 4: Saturday 13 - Sunday 14 March 2021*
Round 5: Wednesday 28 - Thursday 29 April 2021
Round 6: Sunday 2 May 2021 (18:00 CET)

*The teams of France, Germany, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia and Sweden, which are participating in the Olympic Games Qualification Tournaments (12 to 14 March 2021), must play their round 3 and 4 EHF EURO 2022 qualifier matches on 6/7 and 9/10 January 2021.

Download all the information on the draw here.


TEXT: EHF / br
 
Share
CONTACT FORM