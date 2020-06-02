NEWS: The draw for the final stage of qualifiers on the road to the Men's EHF EURO 2022 will take place in Vienna on 16 June

Draw procedure for EHF EURO 2022 Qualification released

Following the two earlier stages, qualification for the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia has reached its last phase. The 32 teams on the starting grid will learn the names of their opponents on 16 June 2020 (17:00 CEST), when the draw will divide them into eight groups of four teams.

The draw will be broadcast live from Vienna and streamed on the EHF EURO Facebook page as well as the EHF EURO YouTube channel.

The 32 teams have been seeded in the four pots, according to the current EHF Men’s National Teams ranking, as follows:

Pot 1: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, France, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Iceland

Pot 2: Austria, Belarus, Portugal, North Macedonia, Serbia, Russia, Montenegro, Netherlands

Pot 3: Switzerland, Lithuania, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, Latvia, Poland, Belgium

Pot 4: Finland, Italy, Turkey, Israel, Estonia, Greece, Kosovo, Faroe Islands

The draw will be conducted in the following order:

Step 1: eight teams from pot 3 are drawn to row 3

Step 2: eight teams from pot 2 are drawn to row 2

Step 3: eight teams from pot 1 are drawn to row 1

Step 4: KOS are drawn to row 4 (not in group with SRB)

Step 5: seven remaining teams from pot 4 are drawn to row 4

20 places up for grabs

The EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia will be the second continental championship with 24 teams.

Both organisers, the defending champions Spain and the EHF EURO 2020 runners-up Croatia are qualified directly for the final tournament and will participate in the EHF EURO Cup. There will be 20 further EHF EURO places up for grabs in the qualification.

The first- and second-ranked teams, as well as the four best third-ranked teams, will qualify for the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia.

After the conclusion of the group matches in the eight groups, an overall ranking of those teams positioned third in each group (a total of eight teams) will be established.

This ranking will be calculated using only the results of the four matches of the third-ranked teams against the two teams ranked first and second in the group. The results of the two matches against the teams ranked fourth in the respective group will not be considered.

The top four teams from this ranking of third-placed teams will qualify for the final tournament of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022.

Basic match schedule of the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers

Round 1: Wednesday 4 - Thursday 5 November 2020

Round 2: Saturday 7 - Sunday 8 November 2020

Round 3: Wednesday 10 - Thursday 11 March 2021*

Round 4: Saturday 13 - Sunday 14 March 2021*

Round 5: Wednesday 28 - Thursday 29 April 2021

Round 6: Sunday 2 May 2021 (18:00 CET)

*The teams of France, Germany, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia and Sweden, which are participating in the Olympic Games Qualification Tournaments (12 to 14 March 2021), must play their round 3 and 4 EHF EURO 2022 qualifier matches on 6/7 and 9/10 January 2021.

