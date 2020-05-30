WEEKLY UPDATE: This week in social media within the EHF Champions League sphere, new transfers and birthdays were celebrated, memories were relived, and Eduarda Amorim drank tea

First hints of summer, tea with Duda and a special birthday

The past week of social media activity in the EHF Champions League world has seen memories shared, birthdays marked, transfers announced and holiday mode begin.

As the VELUX EHF FINAL4 has usually occupied weekends around this time of year since its introduction, it is no surprise that there were some great memories shared over the past week.

Tuesday marked one year since HC Vardar pulled off their miraculous victory in the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2019, defeating Telekom Veszprém in the final to clinch their second trophy in three years.

VELUX EHF Champions League 2018/19 All-star Team left wing Timur Dibirov took a moment to look back, as did the SEHA League – where last season’s title was also won by Vardar.

In line with the theme of the week on the EHF Champions League social media channels, the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2014, when Flensburg took the trophy in one highly memorable edition of the event, the German side’s line player Jacob Heinl reminisced about their victory – and his own acrobatic skills.

They may not have claimed the trophy at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2019, but Vespzrém’s Kent Robin Tönnesen and Mirsad Terzic appear to have won something at training this week – and they looked pretty pleased about it.

While some have returned to court training, Antonio Areia gave one good reason to keep working out away from the field. The FC Porto wing encouraged people to use certain fitness apps that have pledged to make donations towards the fight against COVID-19.

DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League side IK Sävehof also had some outdoor running training. The players appear to be much happier at the start of the interval runs versus the end.

Away from training, we saw some announcements regarding transfers for the next season in the various European Cup competitions.

First of all, find out which player has announced his surprise move from PSG to Elverum...

Following a brief stint in Sweden, Turkish sharpshooter Asli Iskit will join her second club outside her own nation: Thüringer HC.

Allison Pineau will add another country to her resume, as she will join Buducnost for next season, after playing in her native France, Romania, North Macedonia and Slovenia.

One of Pineau’s former clubs, Metz Handball, have been reliving the 2019/20 season through a picture series with each post focused on individual players. This week, the French side shone the spotlight on all the staff who contribute so much to the team’s performance.

Rostov-Don also looked back in the season, sharing a clip of a great save and long-range goal from keeper Galina Gabisova.

During the week, Györi Audi ETO KC back Eduarda Amorim launched a new live series on her Instagram, ‘Tea with Duda’. First up, she welcomed Heidi Løke, who now plays for Vipers but spent several years in Györ with the Brazilian superstar.

With June, the switch to holiday mode has also begun. THW Kiel back Steffen Weinhold shared some summer vibes this week, while Team Esbjerg back Line Jörgensen spent a day at the zoo.

Last but not least, this week saw the birthday of one of the biggest contributors to the outstanding spectacle that is the EHF Champions League – as a title-winning player, as a title-winning coach, and as a father of two sons who play in the competition: Talant Dujshebaev.

TEXT: