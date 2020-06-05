«apr 2020»
05.06.2020, 10:10
Extra rest days confirmed at Women’s EHF EURO 2020
MEDIA RELEASE: Teams to receive additional rest days to help aid recovery during Women’s EHF EURO 2020 as the EHF confirms tournament schedule

The 16 nations competing at the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 will benefit from a less hectic schedule when the tournament throws off in December.

Following consultation and feedback from stakeholders, including players and coaches at national federations, additional rest days will be guaranteed in line with the new event timetable, which you can download here.

Norway and Denmark will co-host the competition between 3 and 20 December with 47 matches taking place across five venues in 18 days.

In comparison, the Women’s EHF EURO 2018 was played across 17 days. However, teams competing in this year’s competition that are required to change venues following the completion of the preliminary round will have a rest day added on top of a day exclusively reserved for travel.

That is also the case for those teams who progress to the final weekend in Oslo. The final main round matches will take place on Tuesday 15 December ahead of the semi-finals, which are fixed for Friday 18 December.

The new schedule ensures teams are given suitable time to rest, recover and travel in between fixtures and enables organisers an extended period of preparation.

On 18 June the 16 nations will learn their preliminary round fate when the final tournament draw is made.

The draw will be broadcast live from Vienna at 11:00 hrs CEST and will be streamed on the EHF EURO Facebook page as well as on the EHF EURO YouTube channel.


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
