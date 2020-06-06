«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«dec 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«jan 2021»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«feb 2021»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
1234567
891011121314
«mar 2021»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

06.06.2020, 11:00
Which EHF EURO photo speaks loudest to you?
«Go back »Print Version


VOTE: Have your say in deciding the best EHF EURO photo in a knockout series of votes over the next week

»EHF Euro Events Channel »
 

Which EHF EURO photo speaks loudest to you? 

“A picture is worth a thousand words,” so the saying goes. Every EHF EURO brings great thrills and emotions – and all of it is captured in photographs that instantly take us back to those great moments. 

Over the course of the exciting EHF EURO events we have seen, many scenes have been captured. Now we want to know, which is the best EHF EURO photo from among our collection? 

Over the coming week, handball fans can have their say in deciding the best EURO photo through a knockout series of polls. 

We begin with round 1, over two days from Saturday June 6 at 11:00 CET to Monday June 8 at 13:00 CET. Round 2 and the ‘semi-finals’ will follow, up until June 10, and the ‘final’ voting will take place from June 10 to June 12. 

In round 1, fans can choose between a total of 16 photos. Get started below! 

 

The full schedule for voting for the best EHF EURO photo:
Round 1: June 6, 11:00 CET-June 8, 13:00 CET
Round 2: June 8 CET, 13:01-June 9, 13:30 CET
Semi-final: June 9 CET, 13:31-June 10, 14:00 CET
Final: June 10, 14:01 CET-June 12, 14:30 CET


TEXT: Courtney Gahan / br
 
Share
CONTACT FORM