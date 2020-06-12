«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«dec 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«jan 2021»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«feb 2021»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
1234567
891011121314
«mar 2021»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

12.06.2020, 11:50
Radicevic: "Talent is nothing without hard work"
«Go back »Print Version


INTERVIEW: Montenegro captain Jovanka Radicevic focusing on her own team’s progress ahead of the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 draw event on 18 June

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2020 Women's Adults
»Women's EHF EURO 2020 Final Tournament
»
 

Radicevic: "Talent is nothing without hard work"

With the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 groups to be drawn on 18 June, Montenegro are eagerly anticipating the discovery of their opponents.

Placed in Pot 3, the Women’s EHF EURO 2012 champions are in an uncertain position, with the likes of France, Russia, Netherlands or Norway their potential preliminary round rivals.

However, Montenegro captain Jovanka Radicevic pays little attention to their potential rivals, putting motivation and performance of her own team in focus.

“I respect any opponent but I also like to make sure everyone respects Montenegro. Any team will have a tough time against us if we play our best handball. It is up to us, we have to make sure we are ready, both physically and mentally."

Montenegro have a blend of youth and experience in their team, combining the influence of veteran stars like Radicevic with a number of promising youngsters. As one of the senior members in the national team, Radicevic has a task to ensure the youngsters have bedded well into the team, and giving their best in every game.

”The best way to succeed is to lead by example. We have a lot of talented youngsters, but they need to learn hard work is equally important.

“Talent is useless if there is no dedication and hard work. I am the example of that, I always demand more from myself and from my teammates. That is the only way to move forward.

”Every training is like a match, and every match is like a final. That way, we can go into every game of any competition looking to fight for the highest accolades," says the 33-year-old.

I missed handball so much

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a halt to the season, with both matches and training suspended. The players and their teams have found themselves in a very different situation, one which may influence the remainder of the year.

However, for this season’s EHF Champions League top scorer and All-star right wing, it presented an opportunity to work more on physical training.

“I am just about to have some real vacation in the following days. Isolation allowed me to spend time on the countryside and still train hard. After two months of conditioning work, I feel very well physically.

“I just missed handball so much. I could not imagine being away from the game and feel eager to get back on the court.

“This pandemic will leave a mark, no doubt about it. The situation showed me how everything can turn upside-down in one second. But the best thing to do is to stay positive and do whatever is up to you. The most important thing is that we are all well and hopefully life will slowly get back to normal," says Radicevic.

Fighting spirit made me the player I am today

Spirit and hard work are signatures which have followed Jovanka Radicevic’s throughout her career – From her beginnings at Buducnost to continental giants like Györ, Vardar and CSM.

The star right wing is now overjoyed to be back at the place where it all started. Her legacy at Montenegro leads back to the biggest sporting success of the country.

“It will be hard to repeat 2012. National pride, desire an togetherness led us on our path. We did it all – the Champions League, EURO and Olympic finals all in one season. It was unforgettable.

“When I first came into the national team, I felt so much excitement that I could not sleep. I always felt grateful to God to be here and able to achieve all of this. Fighting spirit made me the player I am today, desire and dedication were the leading force in my rise as a player.

“I have continued a family legacy, as my mother was a talented handball player. Unfortunately, she stopped playing to dedicate to family, but the love still remained.

“I was always competitive and learned to fight for any chance I got, which made me the way I am today. I travelled 25km to training and enjoyed every second of it.

“Handball is my love, and I cannot imagine being away from it. I feel like I still have several years to give."


TEXT: Nemanja Savic / cor
 
Share
CONTACT FORM