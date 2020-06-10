«apr 2020»
10.06.2020, 14:20
Female players in focus in newly released research
NEWS: Read two new pieces of research written by Lidija Bojić-Ćaćić

All handball experts and theory enthusiasts can immerse themselves into two new studies focusing on female players which the EHF CAN provides as new downloadable periodicals.

Both studies were researched and written by Lidija Bojić-Ćaćić, who has looked into two different aspects of the game regarding fitness of pivots and morphological characters of young players.

As well as a brief summary of the aims of both pieces of research, you can read the full papers by downloading the pdf documents below.

  • Age differences among Croatian female pivots in the indicators of basic and handball-specific physical fitness.

The aim of the research was to determine and analyse differences among the Croatian female pivots of a younger-cadet, cadet and junior age (U14, U16, U18) in several basic and handball-specific physical fitness indicators.

To read the full research, download here.

  • Position-related differences in morphological characteristics of Under-14 female handball players.

The aim was to establish differences in morphological characteristics of 48 selected female younger cadet (U14) handball players (age 13.88±0.46 years) in the playing positions of wings, backs and pivots.

To read the full research, download here.


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
