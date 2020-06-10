«apr 2020»
10.06.2020, 16:00
21 teams eye a place in the new season
NEWS: The clubs registration for the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 has been finalised.

21 teams eye a place in the new season

The European Handball Federation has received 21 registrations from clubs for the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21.

Registration of clubs does not equal participation, and the final list of all participants will only be confirmed following the EHF EXEC meeting on Friday 19 June.

The 2020/21 season will be the 27th in history and the first one played in a new format with 16 teams divided in two groups of eight.
 
Nine teams with fixed places

Based on the EHF ranking list the teams from top eight countries have been registered as national champions (although in some cases the championship title was not awarded due to COVID-19 outbreak) and have fixed places in the new season. Macedonian champions have not submitted a registration.

Odense Handbold have been awarded with the additional place according to the new regulations as a representative of Denmark, the national federation ranked first in the EHF European League seeding list 2020/21. The participation of these nine teams is now only subject of an approval by the EHF EXEC.

12 requests for an upgrade

In addition, 12 clubs eligible to enter the EHF European League have submitted their requests for a Champions League upgrade via their national federations.

What’s next

The clubs which request an upgrade will now be evaluated based on several different criteria (venue, TV, spectators, results in past EHF competitions, product management and digital) and recommendations will be prepared for the following EXEC, which will confirm the teams for the remaining seven positions on the starting grid.

The final list of the teams for the new season will then be announced on Friday 19 June.

Draw date confirmed

The group matches draw will be held on Wednesday 1 July in Vienna and will be streamed live on the EHF digital channels.

 


Teams with fixed places (9)
DEN - Team Esbjerg
DEN - Odense Handbold
FRA - Metz
GER - Borussia Dortmund
HUN - Györi Audi ETO KC
MNE - WHC Buducnost
NOR - Vipers Kristiansand
ROU - SCM Ramnicu Valcea
RUS - Rostov-Don

 

Upgrade requests (12)
RUS - CSKA
GER - SG BBM Bietigheim
ROU - CSM Bucuresti
TUR - Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK
NOR - Storhamar Handball Elite
HUN - FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
SWE - Höörs HK H65
FRA - Brest Bretagne
CRO - HC Podravka Vegeta
SLO - RK Krim Mercator
CZE - DHK Banik Most
MKD - WHC Kumanovo


TEXT: EHF / br
 
