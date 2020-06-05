«apr 2020»
THE EHF
10.06.2020, 17:00
Zaadi and Horvat say farewell; Entrerrios and Gros say thanks
WEEKLY UPDATE: All-star Team announcements and celebrations, hot transfers and looking ahead to even hotter weather were the name of the game on social media this week
Zaadi and Horvat say farewell; Entrerrios and Gros say thanks

The past week of activity on social media in the handball world has made it clear: summer has begun, as the focus for clubs is switching to next season, while the players are starting to enjoy some well-earned holiday time.

FC Porto Sofarma had their last training session before the break during the week – and Andre Gomes’ grin captures all of us looking forward to summer holidays perfectly.

But there is still some reflecting on the 2019/20 season. The coaches’ choice nominee for centre back in the VELUX EHF Champions League All-star Team, Luka Cindric, looked back to some of his best plays with Barça this season – his first with the Spanish powerhouse.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🔵🔴💪

A post shared by Luka Cindric (@luka_cindric25) on

IK Sävehof, the only club to have teams in both the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League and the VELUX EHF Champions League this season, shared a touching tribute to one of their loyal fans.

This time of the year always brings a run of All-star Team announcements, including the Champions League itself. In case you missed it, check out how the votes lined up for the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League All-star team.

Some domestic leagues announced their All-star Teams this week. Ana Gros celebrated her position as the All-star Team right back in the French women’s league – making it six in a row for the powerful shooter.

Barça’s Raul Entrerrios had his eighth nod overall as the best centre back in the Spanish ASOBAL league – and it is also his sixth consecutive time being named.

Some big transfers are coming up for next season. Before she leaves Metz Handball for Rostov-Don, Grace Zaadi posted a farewell to the club she has spent the last decade with – and where her career really launched, as she has been with Metz since the age of 16.

A decade with one club is tough to beat – so how about almost two? After 18 years with HC PPD Zagreb, Zlatko Horvat is leaving for his first professional club outside Croatia, to join Metalurg. The SEHA League shared a special photo tribute to the wing.

Moving away from the court, as part of a movement from athletes in Norway to help ensure sport for young people remains accessible despite the difficulties arising from COVID-19, Elverum Handball players Emil Imsgard and Simen Pettersen paid a visit to children’s gymnastics centre Elverum Turn to make a donation.

Porto’s Alexis Borges took to the sand for some beach time.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Live your life, be free 🍀☀️

A post shared by Alexis Hernández (@alexisborges22) on

William Accambray used his downtime catching up with several members of his generation of the France national team. The 1988 squad was clearly no easy one to face!

Last but not least, Russia and Rostov-Don back Vladlena Bobrovnikova continued her new foray into funny and creative Tik Tok videos. Are you following her yet?

 


TEXT: Courtney Gahan / ew
 
