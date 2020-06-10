«apr 2020»
10.06.2020, 17:30
What is the best EHF Champions League jersey?
POLL: They have come in all designs and colours over the years, and now it is time for fans to choose to the most beautiful shirt in the history of Europe’s elite club competition

What is the best EHF Champions League jersey?

Some teams prefer clean white. Others shining yellow. Or fiery red. Decent blue. Stylish black. Or any combination of those.

Since the start in 1993, both the men’s and women’s editions of the EHF Champions League have seen clubs wearing jerseys in all designs and colours.

But looking good on court doesn’t necessarily win you titles: while some teams with great shirts have done bad, other teams that could do with a make-over of their outfit ended up lifting the trophy.

Anyway, now is the time for fans to choose their 'winners': which team had the most beautiful shirt in the history of the EHF Champions League?

We begin on Thursday with round 1, over two days from now to Thursday June 11 at 21:30 CET. Rounds 2 and 3 and then the ‘semi-finals’ will follow, up until June 14 at 11:30 CET, and the ‘final’ voting will take place from June 14 to 15. 

In round 1, fans can choose between a total of 16 jerseys. Get started below!

 

Full schedule for best jersey voting:
Round 1: 14:30 CET 11 June-21:30 CET 11 June
Round 2: 21:31 CET 11 June-10:30 CET 12 June
Round 3: 11:00 CET 12 June-10:31 CET 13 June
Semi-finals: 11:01 CET 13 June-11:30 CET 14 June
Final: 11:31 CET 14 June-12:00 CET 15 June


TEXT: EHF / ew
 
