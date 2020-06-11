«apr 2020»
TV Guide
11.06.2020, 13:55
EHF leadership meets with Slovak Handball Federation
NEWS: The European Handball Federation leadership met with the delegation from Slovak Handball Federation to discuss the next Men’s EHF EURO 2022 which Slovakia is co-hosting with Hungary from 13 to 30 January 2022

»Inside the EHF Channel »2022 Men's News
»
 

EHF leadership meets with Slovak Handball Federation

The EHF President Michael Wiederer, EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner and EHF EURO Events Senior Manager Monika Flixeder met in Vienna on Wednesday, 10 June with the delegation from the Slovak Handball Federation led by the federation’s president Jaroslav Holesa.

The meeting with the Slovak Handball Federation was the first official meeting held in person since 10 March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The president Jaroslav Holesa and his associates used the opening of the borders between Slovakia and Austria for a meeting with the EHF to discuss their strategy for the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 which Slovakia is co-hosting with Hungary from 13-30 January 2022. On this occasion, the Slovakian Handball Federation president also introduced Igor Nemecek, the Chairman of the Board for the Men’s EHF EURO 2022.

The first event on the road to Men’s EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia is the Qualifiers draw event which will take place on Tuesday, 16 June at 17:00 CEST in Vienna.

The draw will be streamed live on the EHF EURO Facebook page and YouTube channel with live tweets on the official Twitter channel, @EHFEURO. After the draw, players will share their first impressions live on @EHF EURO Instagram.
 

 


TEXT: EHF/jb
 
