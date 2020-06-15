«apr 2020»
15.06.2020, 16:01
EHF EURO 2022 in good company in state-of-the-art arenas
NEWS: With the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers draw to be held on Tuesday, we take a look at the five arenas that will play host – some brand new, some boasting a history of major sports events and concerts

EHF EURO 2022 in good company in state-of-the-art arenas

The Men’s EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers draw is to take place on Tuesday, with the 32 teams set to contest the final obstacle on the path to the final tournament ready to learn their opponents for the next stage. The 32 teams will be drawn into eight groups of four sides, with 20 squads proceeding to the final tournament in Hungary and Slovakia.

In line with the tournament slogan “Watch games. See more”, the EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia will be hosted across five historic cities offering entertainment away from the court as well as around it: Budapest, Debrecen and Szeged in Hungary; and Bratislava and Košice in Slovakia. 

From Beyonce and Sting to blocks and spin shots

The arenas chosen by the organisers are either steeped in a history of hosting major events, both sporting and otherwise, or are under construction at present, ensuring teams and fans have top-grade facilities in which to enjoy the championship. The arenas already built boast some notable past events, including handball championships as well as concerts with world-renowned acts such as Beyonce, Elton John and Sting. 

The finals will be played in a new arena currently under construction in Budapest, and the Hungarian capital will host one main round group while the other plays in Bratislava. In the preliminary round, two groups will be based in Bratislava and one in Košice. The three preliminary round groups in Hungary will be spread across the three host cities. 

Brand new Budapest Arena

Construction for the new Budapest Arena is projected to end in November 2021, making the EHF EURO 2022 one of the first events that will be held here. With a capacity of 20,022 spectators in a handball-loving nation, the atmosphere in Budapest Arena is sure to contribute to the excitement of the EURO.  

The venue in Debrecen, Fonix Hall, is the second largest multi-purpose event and sports hall in Hungary, with a capacity of 6,500 spectators. Fonix Hall was previously a venue for the Women’s EHF EURO events in 2004 and 2014, as well as the 2018 Women’s Junior World Championship, where Hungary clinched their maiden title in this event.    

The third venue in Hungary is sure to become familiar to handball fans, as the home of EHF Champions League side MOL-Pick Szeged. Also currently under construction, Pick Arena will have a capacity a little over 8,100 for sporting events. In the future, the venue will also house a 25-30 person handball academy and training hall with seating for 1,000. 

The main venue in Slovakia is to be Ondrej Nepela Arena in the country’s capital. The arena was reconstructed in 2011 as a state-of-the-art venue serving Bratislava, and as such, is the natural choice for large-scale sports and cultural events. Ondrej Nepela Arena can house over 10,000 spectators and was one of the host venues for the 2016 Women’s Youth World Championship. 

Just like Fonix Hall in Debrecen, Steel Arena in Košice is the second-largest multi-purpose event and sports hall in the country. The arena has capacity for over 8,300 and is used extensively for a variety of sporting events. 

The draw for the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers will be held on Tuesday June 16 at 17:00 CET. The draw will be live streamed on the EHF EURO Facebook page and EHF EURO YouTube channel.  

Photo: kolektiff / Anze Malovrh


TEXT: Courtney Gahan / br
 
