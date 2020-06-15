«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«dec 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«jan 2021»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«feb 2021»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
1234567
891011121314
«mar 2021»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

17.06.2020, 15:20
From Tunisian beaches to Croatian seas: Champions League enters summer mode
«Go back »Print Version


WEEKLY UPDATE: As the weather heats up, more and more players are switching to holiday mode, while their clubs celebrate the achievements over the past season and look ahead to the next
»2019-20 Men's News
»
 

From Tunisian beaches to Croatian seas: Champions League enters summer mode

As we pass mid-June, summer is getting into full swing, and the evidence was there to be seen on EHF Champions League players’ social media activity over the last week.

But while some are starting their holidays, others were excited to do some work this week. That was the case in Russia, where Rostov-Don players had their first on-court shooting session with goalkeepers in two months.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🔥💥💪Бросковые тренировки! В понедельник собрались с нашими вратарями @gagagabisova и @mayssa84pessoa в зале, чтоб почувствовать зал, ворота! Бросать по воротам, когда есть вратарь, конечно другое дело😁💪! Плечо, могу сказать, за 2 месяца отсутствия бросков вообще в шоке😂, наши с @annasen.8 броски можете увидеть у меня в сториз!➡️➡️➡️ (😁конечно не так все плохо) Мы вчера еще и тренажерку отпахали перед бросками 💪💥😉 Ну ничего не поделаешь, нужно через это пройти, тело привыкает к гандбольным движение, так мы еще в зашите не стояли.. Короче готовимся во всю, чтобы быстрее прийти в форму! Лига Чемпионов не за горами! P.S честно думала состояние тела будет хуже, но домашние тренировки помогли! Заряжаю мои дорогие вас всех на позитивную и продуктивную неделю! 💪❤️😁 #владленабобровникова #гандбол #handballbible #handball #balonmano #kezilabda #pilkareczna #håndball #hdbll_league #rostovhandball #ehfcl

A post shared by Vladlena Bobrovnikova (@vlada17bobr) on

Some members of the PGE VIVE Kielce team who also form part of the Poland squad gathered with their national side this week – complete with the traditional off-court summer handball uniform of socks with flip flops.

Home training is still in force elsewhere. If their workout is anything to go by, Norwegian goalkeeper Katrine Lunde’s kids might grow up to be world-class athletes just like their mother.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Gutta trener i hagen☀️ #trenmeddetduhar #fitnesssentereroppskrytt

A post shared by Katrine Lunde (@katrinelundenorway) on

Recently, we have seen a number of All-star Team announcements for different leagues. This past week, Danish clubs celebrated their squads’ All-star Team positions.

After they were the most represented (alongside Györ) among the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champion League 2019/20 nominations, Team Esbjerg’s great season was rewarded with three places in the Danish league All-star Team.

Other clubs continued reflecting on the 2019/20 season with photo galleries, such as this one from Veszprém sharing a collection of best snaps of Brazilian line player Rogerio Moraes.

Szeged took a further step back and shared some rather older photos of their goalkeeper Roland Mikler.

Meanwhile, FTC wished a Happy Birthday to their upcoming arrival, Alicia Stolle. Stolle will transfer from Thüringer HC to the Hungarian club for the upcoming season alongside another German sharpshooter of the same generation, Emily Bölk.

Speaking of the future, Brest Bretagne Handball are looking ahead to the 2020/21 season with determination.

Before next season however, there are holidays to be enjoyed. After being named in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20 All-star Team, Valcea’s Asma Elghaoui soaked up some sunshine at the seaside in her native Tunisia.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🌊

A post shared by Asma Elghaoui (@asma.elghaoui) on

Elghaoui is not the only one enjoying the salt water in her home country. Szeged back Luka Stepancic spent some time with his son in Croatia.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

💙

A post shared by Luka Stepančić (@lukastepancic7) on

Close by Stepancic’s holiday destination in Dubrovnik, DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League All-star Team best defender Eduarda Amorim has been exploring Montenegro.

It is clearly not quite as warm, but Nikola Karabatic and his family enjoyed some downtime, nevertheless, visiting Versailles.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Versailles 👨‍👦🌞 #pereetfils #family #versailles #chateaudeversailles

A post shared by Nikola Karabatic (@nikolakarabatic44) on

Another father helped his daughter with an audition for a talent show this week: ehfTV commentator Tom O’Brannagain. Hearing her sing, it is clear Meg inherited those commentator-ready pipes that have guided us through so many of the biggest EHF Champions League moments in the past years.

 


TEXT: Courtney Gahan / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM