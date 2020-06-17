Court of Handball fines Kastamonu

The EHF Court of Handball has reached a decision in disciplinary proceedings opened against the club Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) following the first leg of the Women’s EHF Cup 2019/20 quarter-final against Siófok KC Hungary (HUN) played on 1 March 2020.



The club Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK hosted the match and proceedings were opened against it following the occurrence of incidents.



During the official pre-match procedure, a banner, containing a political and religious statement, was displayed by the home players and was visible on TV. Moreover, after the handshakes, the players were standing in line on the playing court and sang the Turkish national anthem together with their fans.



The club shall pay a fine of €2,000 for having failed to observe the official pre-match procedure.



In addition, during the match various items were thrown on the playing court (e.g. sheet of paper, plastic cup, bottle of water) towards the EHF referees as well as away players. It provoked three match interruptions for several minutes.



A fine of €4,000 is therefore imposed on the club for the improper and dangerous behaviour of its supporters.



An appeal may be filed with the Court of Appeal within seven days.

