«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«dec 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«jan 2021»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«feb 2021»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
1234567
891011121314
«mar 2021»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

18.06.2020, 12:01
Nations learn Women’s EHF EURO 2020 fate
«Go back »Print Version


DRAW REVIEW: All four preliminary round groups have been determined for the final tournament in Norway and Denmark in December

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2020 Women's Adults
»Women's EHF EURO 2020 Final Tournament
»
 

Nations learn Women’s EHF EURO 2020 fate

The Women’s EHF EURO 2020 final tournament draw took place in Vienna, determining the preliminary round groups for the 16 participating teams.

The 14th European Championships will be hosted by Norway and Denmark 3-20 December 2020.

Already the first stage of the tournament will boast a number of true classics, in particular in Trondheim, where the co-hosts Norway reunite with their two 2018 preliminary round opponents Romania and Germany with Poland being the fourth team in group D.

In Herning’s group A, EHF EURO 2018 champions France face co-hosts Denmark together with Montenegro and Slovenia, while the reigning world champions, the Netherlands will meet Hungary, Serbia and Croatia.

The 2016 Olympic champions Russia will play in Frederikshavn’s group B together with Sweden, Czech Republic and the World Championship 2019 runners-up Spain.

Preliminary group overview

Group A (Herning): France, Denmark, Montenegro, Slovenia.
Group B (Frederikshavn): Russia, Sweden, Spain, Czech Republic.
Group C (Trondheim): Netherlands, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia.
Group D (Trondheim): Romania, Norway, Germany, Poland.

The first- and the second-ranked team from each group will earn a place in the two main round groups which will be played in Stavanger, Norway and Herning, Denmark before the final weekend of the tournament taking place inside Oslo’s Telenor Arena.

Download the playing schedule here.

We’re In This Together

The official Women’s EHF EURO 2020 song was also heard for the very first time following a performance during the draw.

Titled We’re In This Together, the song is produced by collaboration project Handball is Passion and is voiced by Alexandra Rotan.

Rotan, with band Keiino, finished sixth in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest with their track Spirit in the Sky. The song is now available on Spotify.


TEXT: EHF/ab/br
 
Share
CONTACT FORM