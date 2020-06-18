DRAW REVIEW: All four preliminary round groups have been determined for the final tournament in Norway and Denmark in December

Nations learn Women’s EHF EURO 2020 fate

The Women’s EHF EURO 2020 final tournament draw took place in Vienna, determining the preliminary round groups for the 16 participating teams.



The 14th European Championships will be hosted by Norway and Denmark 3-20 December 2020.

Group A – Herning: 🇫🇷, 🇩🇰, 🇲🇪, 🇸🇮

Group B – Frederikshavn: 🇷🇺, 🇸🇪, 🇪🇸, 🇨🇿

Group C – Trondheim: 🇳🇱, 🇭🇺, 🇷🇸, 🇭🇷

Already the first stage of the tournament will boast a number of true classics, in particular in Trondheim, where the co-hosts Norway reunite with their two 2018 preliminary round opponents Romania and Germany with Poland being the fourth team in group D.

In Herning’s group A, EHF EURO 2018 champions France face co-hosts Denmark together with Montenegro and Slovenia, while the reigning world champions, the Netherlands will meet Hungary, Serbia and Croatia.



The 2016 Olympic champions Russia will play in Frederikshavn’s group B together with Sweden, Czech Republic and the World Championship 2019 runners-up Spain.



Preliminary group overview



The first- and the second-ranked team from each group will earn a place in the two main round groups which will be played in Stavanger, Norway and Herning, Denmark before the final weekend of the tournament taking place inside Oslo’s Telenor Arena.



Download the playing schedule here.



We’re In This Together



The official Women’s EHF EURO 2020 song was also heard for the very first time following a performance during the draw.



Titled We’re In This Together, the song is produced by collaboration project Handball is Passion and is voiced by Alexandra Rotan.



Rotan, with band Keiino, finished sixth in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest with their track Spirit in the Sky. The song is now available on Spotify.

