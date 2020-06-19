«apr 2020»
19.06.2020, 11:00
EXEC finalises the list of teams for the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21
NEWS: Boarding complete for the new season in the women’s European top flight as the EHF Executive committee approved the full list of participants.

» »2020-21 Women's CL
»Group Phase
»
 

EXEC finalises the list of teams for the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21

The line-up of the teams for the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 has been confirmed after the EHF Executive Committee has decided on all teams starting in a revamped format of the Europe’s premier competition.

While the number of the teams remains unchanged in the upcoming season, the 16 participants will start in a group phase with two groups of eight (playing system). Also, unlike in the men’s version, the playing days will be scheduled for the weekends like in the past.

In total five former champions - Györi Audi ETO KC, Buducnost, HC Podravka Vegeta, CSM Bucuresti and RK Krim Mercator will be on the starting grid of the new season, when the group phase commence on 12/13 September.

Seven requests approved

Nine teams (Team Esbjerg, Odense Handbold, Györi Audi ETO KC, Metz Handball, Borussia Dortmund, Buducnost, Vipers Kristiansand, SCM Valcea and Rostov Don) had fixed positions based on the national federations ranking as teams registered as national champions. The Executive Committee members approved all of them and continued with the evaluation of all 12 requests for upgrades from the second tier EHF European League.

Based on a criteria system that looked at different fields including venue, TV, spectators, results in past EHF competitions, product management and digital, the EXEC members confirmed seven requests for upgrades of the EHF European League clubs to the continent’s top flight - CSM Bucuresti, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, Brest Bretagne Handball, CSKA, RK Krim Mercator, HC Podravka Vegeta and SG BBM Bietigheim.

The remaining five requests were not granted, however the EXEC assigned two teams – DHK Banik Most and Storhamar Handball - as substitution teams for the cases where one or more teams will experience serious difficulties with a proper participation and carrying out of home matches in the group phase due to the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Group phase draw

The group phase draw will be hosted on Wednesday 1 July at 18:00 CEST in Vienna and will be streamed live on ehfTV.com, ehfTV YouTube channel and on the competition's Facebook page. The seeding list and the draw procedure of the draw event will be published in the upcoming days.

DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21:
HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)
Odense Handbold (DEN)
Team Esbjerg (DEN)
Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)
Metz Handball (FRA)
Borussia Dortmund (GER)
SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)
Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)
WHC Buducnost (MNE)
Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)
CSM Bucuresti (ROU)
SCM Rm Valcea (ROU)
CSKA (RUS)
Rostov-Don (RUS)
RK Krim Mercator (SLO)

Substitution teams
1 – DHK Banik Most
2 – Storhamar Handball


TEXT: EHF / br
 
