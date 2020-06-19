«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«dec 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«jan 2021»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«feb 2021»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
1234567
891011121314
«mar 2021»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

19.06.2020, 11:00
EXEC confirms the starting grid for the 2020/21 season
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: The participants’ list for the upcoming EHF Champions League Men has been determined.

» »2020-21 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»
 

EXEC announces the starting grid for the 2020/21 season

All 16 teams for the EHF Champions League Men have been detemined as the EHF Executive Committee reached its decision on the teams taking part in the 2020/21 season.

In the 28th edition of the Europe's premier club competition the new playing system will be adopted with only 16 teams. They will start the group phase in two groups of eight teams, while Wednesdays and Thursdays have been confirmed as playing days.

In total, there will be six former winners of the EHF Champions League (Barcelona 8x, Kiel 3x, Vardar 2x, Flensburg, Celje and Kielce), when the group phase of the new season commence on 16-17 September.

After formally approving the 10 teams registered as national champions with fixed places (HC PPD Zagreb, Aalborg Handbold, Barça, Paris Saint-Germain HB, THW Kiel, SG Flensburg-Handewitt, Telekom Veszprém, HC Vardar 1961, PGE VIVE Kielce and FC Porto Sofarma) the EHF Executive

Committee members also evaluated all 14 requests for upgrades from the second tier EHF European League.

Based on the criteria catalogue with five different fields (venue, TV, spectators, results in past EHF competitions, product management and digital) six requests for upgrades have been approved (HC Meshkov Brest, HBC Nantes, MOL-Pick Szeged, Elverum Handball, RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko and HC Motor).

The remaining eight requests were not granted, however the EXEC assigned two teams - Orlen Wisla Plock and Dinamo Bucuresti - as substitution teams for the cases where one or more teams will experience serious difficulties with a proper participation and carrying out of home matches in the group phase due to the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Group phase draw

The group phase draw will take place on Wednesday 1 July at 18:00 CEST in Vienna and will be streamed on ehfTV.com but also on ehfTV YouTube channel and EHF Champions League Facebook page.

A draw preview and the seeding list with pots will be published in the upcoming days at ehfCL.com.

EHF Champions League Men 2020/21 group phase
HC Meshkov Brest (BLR)
HC PPD Zagreb (CRO)
Aalborg Handbold (DEN)
Barça (ESP)
HBC Nantes (FRA)
Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA)
SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER)
THW Kiel (GER)
MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN)
Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN)
HC Vardar 1961 (MKD)
Elverum Handball (NOR)
PGE VIVE Kielce (POL)
FC Porto Sofarma (POR)
RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko (SLO)
HC Motor (UKR)

Substitution teams:
1 - Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)
2 - Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)


TEXT: EHF / br
 
Share
CONTACT FORM