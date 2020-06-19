Women’s EHF EURO 2020 official song released

Fans who watched the draw of the preliminary round groups for the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 will have heard the first airing of the official song for the tournament.



Titled We’re In This Together, Alexandra Rotan is the lead singer of the collaboration project Handball is Passion, created especially for the release.



“This is huge for me – I played handball myself until I was 18, so this means a lot to me,” said Rotan, who with her band Keiino finished sixth in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019.



“I have traveled around Europe and played with my band Keiino and now I will look forward to performing in front of the amazing handball audience.”



You can get learning the words ahead of the tournament and hum along to the infectious melody by listening to the song on our EHF EURO YouTube channel.





The official song is also available to listen to on Spotify.



We’re In This Together!



