19.06.2020, 19:11
Women’s EHF EURO 2020 schedule set
NEWS: After the draw to determine the playing groups for the preliminary round at the Women's EHF EURO 2020 in Norway and Denmark, the match schedule is announced

Women’s EHF EURO 2020 schedule set

Following the draw for the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 on Thursday morning, the match schedule for the final tournament in Norway and Denmark has been set.

The majority of matches in all four preliminary groups start at either 18:15 CET or at 20:30 CET. It is only on the championship's first weekend (5-6 December) that matches in groups C and D already throw off at 16:00 CET and 18:15 CET respectively.

The first match day, 3 December, sees all the action in Trondheim, Norway, as groups C and D get the pinnacle event started. Germany will meet 2018 semi-finalists Romania in the very first game at the EHF EURO 2020, before Norway and Poland wrap up the opening day for group D.

EHF EURO 2018 runners-up Russia will start their campaign with what is sure to be a fiery clash, against World Championship 2019 silver medallists Spain, while Sweden will open versus Czech Republic in the later round 1 game for group D.

On 4 December, the spotlight moves to the groups in Denmark, with defending champions France opening their group A campaign against Montenegro, before Slovenia take on Denmark. Group B will begin with a clash between Hungary and Croatia, followed by the opening match for world champions Netherlands, versus Serbia.

Group A will play in Herning, while group B will be based in Fredrikshavn.

The top two teams from each preliminary group will proceed to the main round, to be played in Herning and Stavanger. The basic schedule for the group I main round matches is 18:15 CET and 20:30 CET on weekdays and weekends. For main round group II, the weekend schedule will differ, with games at 16:00 CET and 18:15 CET.

On the final main round day, December 15, the three games in each group will take place at 16:00 CET, 18:15 CET and 20:30 CET.

The full schedule for each group can be found here.


TEXT: Courtney Gahan / br
 
