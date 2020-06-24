«apr 2020»
24.06.2020, 14:09
EHF and EHF Marketing strike four-year deal with hummel
MEDIA RELEASE: EHF and EHF Marketing put pen to paper on new supplier contracts with Danish sports brand

EHF and EHF Marketing strike four-year deal with hummel

The European Handball Federation and EHF Marketing GmbH, the marketing arm of the EHF, are delighted to announce new supplier agreements with one of handball’s most recognisable sports brands, hummel.

As part of the new partnership the Danish sports brand has signed two four-year contracts to become the official sports supplier of the EHF and EHF Marketing.

One deal encompasses men’s and women’s EHF EURO competitions – up to and including the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 – while the second covers the four top club competitions: the EHF Champions League Men, the DELO EHF Champions League and both EHF European League competitions.

Michael Wiederer, EHF President, said: “As we embark on a new era in handball it feels only right to be able to join forces with one of the sport’s most distinguished brands.

“Like ourselves, hummel are committed to raising the profile of handball and elevating it to a new level. We are naturally thrilled to be able to link up with hummel at one of the most important moments in handball history and look forward to working together in a number of exciting projects on and off the court.”

David Szlezak, EHF Marketing Managing Director, said: “hummel stand for many of the same values – such as athletic excellence and teamwork – as we do. And there is much more to this partnership than meets the eye: Together we share a mutual ambition to grow handball and do so in an exciting and revolutionary way.”

hummel will be the exclusive merchandising partner for clothing at EHF EUROs and for EHF Champions League and EHF European League competitions and will supply sports clothing and shoes for the federation’s staff and officials, including referees, across all competitions.

Allan Vad Nielsen, CEO of hummel, said: “This is another major statement for hummel in the world of handball. The new partnership with EHF and EHF Marketing underlines the strategic importance of our indoor category and reinforces our position as a market leader.

“Handball is engrained in our brand DNA at hummel and we are looking forward to strengthening our association with the sport even further at major EHF and EHF Marketing tournaments such as the EHF EUROs and the EHF FINAL4 over the next four years.”

One of the first things that will come out of the new partnership is a dedicated online shop, which will launch in the autumn allowing supporters to purchase official merchandise.


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
