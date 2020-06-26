«apr 2020»
26.06.2020, 09:30
Information on the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2020
MEDIA RELEASE: EHF Executive Committee confirms decision to cancel the final weekend of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20, scheduled to take place in Budapest from 3 to 6

Following the continuous and careful analysis of the global health situation and while underlining that the teams’ and players’ health and safety has the highest priority, the European Handball Federation has announced today that the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2020 will be cancelled.

The highlight event of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League was scheduled to take place from 3 to 6 September in Budapest, Hungary, and would have also included the 2019/20 season’s quarter-finals. These matches are subsequently cancelled as well.

The decision was confirmed by the EHF Executive Committee which came together on Friday via video conference. At the same time, the EXEC underlined that additional measures should be taken to promote women’s handball in the 2020/21 season.

“We have always been in very close contact with the Hungarian Handball Federation which regularly updated us on factors such as restrictions and limitations when it comes to, for example, international travels and the staging of major events,” said EHF President Michael Wiederer.

“Over the past months, the European Handball Federation has always said that matches will only be played if a safe environment for everyone involved can be ensured. Here it must be added that the organisation of an EHF FINAL4 requires a different preparation on all levels compared to a single EHF Champions League match.

“There is still uncertainty regarding the development across Europe and therefore the consequences for a handball festival in front of enthusiastic fans.

“At the same time, we have always been informing all stakeholders as early as possible to ensure transparency and a maximum of planning security. We keep following these principles,” Wiederer said.

HHF Secretary General Gabriella Horváth said: “This is an extraordinary situation – and there is no doubt that the health and safety go above all. Nevertheless, we are disappointed. The Hungarian Handball Federation as the local organiser has always been ready to prepare the event and do its utmost for yet another great EHF FINAL4.”

The decision not to play the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2020 and the 2019/20 season’s quarter-finals does not impact the start of the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 season.

The first round remains scheduled for 12 and 13 September 2020.

The draw for the group phase will take place on 1 July at 18:00 CEST in Vienna.


TEXT: EHF/ts
 
