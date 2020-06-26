«apr 2020»
26.06.2020, 09:40
EHF Men's EURO 2020 video analysis
NEWS: Watch 85 videos highlighting the best aspects of the top four teams at EHF Men’s EURO 2020

Videos highlight top teams performance EHF Men’s EURO 2020

Handball coaches, players and fans can immerse themselves into even further analyses of the EHF Men’s EURO 2020 thanks to a comprehensive new video library.

In total 85 videos are available to watch, each dissecting the top-ranked teams at January’s competition – winners Spain, runners-up Croatia, bronze medalists Norway and Slovenia.

The videos take into consideration the qualitative analysis of the competition, which was compiled by EHF Methods Commission member Peter Kovacs, using official championship statistics

Each of the teams featured have a number of videos which highlight some of the reasons behind their success. In terms of champions Spain, six patterns of play from the right back/wing position have been highlighted, while five clips focus on Alex Dujshebaev.

EHF EURO 2020 MVP Domagoj Duvnjak is one of the four focus points when it comes to analysis on the Croatian team while seven clips highlight Norway’s potency from six and nine metres. Thorough analysis of the cooperation between the Slovenian defence and goalkeeper are also covered.

To watch every video, simply click here, and to read Kovacs’ analysis of the competition click here.

You can also read-up on analysis on all previous European Championship events across the EHF – including Younger Age Categories – by clicking here.


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
