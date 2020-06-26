«apr 2020»
26.06.2020, 16:38
EHF prolongs contract with EHFM Managing Director David Szlezak
NEWS: The European Handball Federation renews the contract with the 46-year-old until 30 June 2024

EHF prolongs contract with EHFM Managing Director David Szlezak

David Szlezak will stay as Managing Director at the helm of EHF Marketing GmbH for another four years until 30 June 2024.

In its meeting on Friday, the EHF Executive Committee confirmed the prolongation of Szlezak’s contract who has held the position since 2016. EHF Marketing GmbH is the marketing arm of the European Handball Federation and is responsible for the European club handball competitions.

“We are continuing the very successful cooperation with David Szlezak and his team at EHF Marketing. From 1 July, there will be new and exciting challenges and we are looking forward to continuously developing European handball and its club competitions together with EHFM,” said EHF President Michael Wiederer.

Handball as well sports management and marketing have been at the heart of Szlezak's professional life for more than 20 years.

As professional player, he was Austria’s team handball captain and played for several teams in the German Bundesliga, including for Rhein-Neckar Löwen from 2005 to 2008. Off court, he studied business IT and gained experience as Rhein-Neckar Löwen’s sponsoring and marketing responsible.   

Szlezak has been with EHF Marketing since 2010 and previously held the positions of EHF FINAL4 Manager and Assistant Managing Director.

Significant developments marked Szlezak’s first term as Managing Director. In 2019, EHF Marketing announced its best business year since foundation with record numbers being reached for sponsorship income and revenues from media sales.

Already one year earlier, in 2018, the EHF and EHF Marketing signed the 10-year media and marketing partnerships with Infront and DAZN. The partnerships are set to start on 1 July 2020.

“This was the starting point for a significant transformation process to release the full potential of our sport on the international market while not forgetting the roots of handball,” said Szlezak.

“On 1 July 2020, this partnership will start officially and I’m not only proud but also very happy to lead the team of EHF Marketing into this new era.”


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
