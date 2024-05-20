20240520

1 former winner, 2 nations, 4 teams, and 13,182 fans

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
20 May 2024, 10:00

After the captivating quarter-finals, the EHF European League Men is ready for the season-ending EHF Finals Men 2024 at Barclays Arena in Hamburg on 25/26 May. Here are interesting facts & figures before the last four matches of the season and the crowning of the 2023/24 champions.

1 quarter-final match ended in a draw, when Füchse Berlin and HBC Nantes tied 33:33.

1 team won both quarter-final legs: Dinamo Bucuresti beat Skjern Håndbold 28:27 and 38:34; Dinamo had also won both legs in the play-offs.

1 of four German teams in the knockout phase did not qualify for the EHF Finals: TSV Hannover-Burgdorf lost against IK Sävehof in the play-offs.

1 former EHF Champions League winner is part of the EHF Finals Men 2024: SG Flensburg-Handewitt (2014).

1 participant in the EHF Finals 2023 is back at the event this year: defending champions Füchse Berlin; last year’s runners-up Fraikin BM. Granollers lost in qualification, Frisch Auf Göppingen didn’t play in Europe, and Montpellier HB competed in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.

1 team in the past 10 seasons has managed to win Europe’s second-tier competition two years in a row: Göppingen, in 2016 and 2017; Füchse (in 2019) and SC Magdeburg (in 2022) both lost a final as the defending champions.

1 team at the EHF Finals started their 2023/24 campaign in the qualification round ahead of the group matches: Rhein-Neckar Löwen.

1 of the four EHF Finals participants played in the EHF Champions League last season: Dinamo.

2 of the participants in 2024 have not played at the EHF Finals before: Flensburg and Dinamo.

2 nations are represented at the EHF Finals: Germany with three teams, and Romania with one; 19 different nations were represented by the 32 teams at the start of the group matches.

2 goals was the smallest overall margin in the quarter-finals: Löwen vs Sporting CP 60:58.

2 quarter-final matches featured 70 goals or more: Skjern vs Dinamo 34:38, and Sävehof vs Löwen 30:41.

2 non-German clubs only have won the trophy in Europe’s second-tier club competition in the past 20 years: Szeged won the EHF Cup in 2014, and Benfica the EHF European League in 2022.

2 quarter-final matches were attended by more than 5,000 spectators – both legs of Füchse vs Nantes: 7,179 fans in Germany; 5,902 in France.

3 teams at the EHF Finals 2024 played the EHF FINAL4 in the past: Flensburg, Füchse, Löwen.

3 of the eight quarter-final matches were won by the visiting team; one match ended in a draw.

3 teams at the EHF Finals have won European trophies before, only Dinamo haven’t done so yet.

3 German teams at the EHF Finals has happened once before: in 2021, when Füchse, Löwen, and Magdeburg took part in the inaugural edition.

5 matches in the quarter-finals, and 78 in total this season, featured 60 or more goals.

10 goals was the biggest aggregate margin in the quarter-finals: Flensburg vs Sävehof 69:59.

20 years ago, Dinamo played their only previous semi-final, in the EHF Cup against BM. Altea.

41 goals was the most for a team in a quarter-final match, when Flensburg won 41:30 at Sävehof.

52 goals was the most by a team this season, when Dinamo beat Izvidac 52:24.

55 was the lowest number of goals in a quarter-final match, when Dinamo beat Skjern 28:27.

72 goals at Skjern vs Dinamo (34:38) was the highest number of goals in a quarter-final match.

83 goals make Dinamo’s Andrii Akimenko the competition’s leading goal scorer ahead of the EHF Finals; next is Löwen’s Niclas Kirkeløkke with 79 goals since the start of the group matches.

506 goals were scored in the quarter-finals, an average of 63.25 per match.

10,017 fans in the XXL Arena in Nantes made the group match between Nantes and Löwen the best-attended game in the competition so far.

13,182 seats is the capacity of Barclays Arena in Hamburg, the venue for the EHF Finals.

photos © 2024 Ingrid Anderson-Jensen; Max Krause; Foto Laechler; Neacsu Mihai

