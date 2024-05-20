1 former winner, 2 nations, 4 teams, and 13,182 fans

1 quarter-final match ended in a draw, when Füchse Berlin and HBC Nantes tied 33:33.

1 team won both quarter-final legs: Dinamo Bucuresti beat Skjern Håndbold 28:27 and 38:34; Dinamo had also won both legs in the play-offs.

1 of four German teams in the knockout phase did not qualify for the EHF Finals: TSV Hannover-Burgdorf lost against IK Sävehof in the play-offs.

1 former EHF Champions League winner is part of the EHF Finals Men 2024: SG Flensburg-Handewitt (2014).

1 participant in the EHF Finals 2023 is back at the event this year: defending champions Füchse Berlin; last year’s runners-up Fraikin BM. Granollers lost in qualification, Frisch Auf Göppingen didn’t play in Europe, and Montpellier HB competed in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.

1 team in the past 10 seasons has managed to win Europe’s second-tier competition two years in a row: Göppingen, in 2016 and 2017; Füchse (in 2019) and SC Magdeburg (in 2022) both lost a final as the defending champions.

1 team at the EHF Finals started their 2023/24 campaign in the qualification round ahead of the group matches: Rhein-Neckar Löwen.

1 of the four EHF Finals participants played in the EHF Champions League last season: Dinamo.