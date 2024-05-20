1 former winner, 2 nations, 4 teams, and 13,182 fans

2 of the participants in 2024 have not played at the EHF Finals before: Flensburg and Dinamo.
2 nations are represented at the EHF Finals: Germany with three teams, and Romania with one; 19 different nations were represented by the 32 teams at the start of the group matches.
2 goals was the smallest overall margin in the quarter-finals: Löwen vs Sporting CP 60:58.
2 quarter-final matches featured 70 goals or more: Skjern vs Dinamo 34:38, and Sävehof vs Löwen 30:41.
2 non-German clubs only have won the trophy in Europe’s second-tier club competition in the past 20 years: Szeged won the EHF Cup in 2014, and Benfica the EHF European League in 2022.
2 quarter-final matches were attended by more than 5,000 spectators – both legs of Füchse vs Nantes: 7,179 fans in Germany; 5,902 in France.
3 teams at the EHF Finals 2024 played the EHF FINAL4 in the past: Flensburg, Füchse, Löwen.
3 of the eight quarter-final matches were won by the visiting team; one match ended in a draw.
3 teams at the EHF Finals have won European trophies before, only Dinamo haven’t done so yet.
3 German teams at the EHF Finals has happened once before: in 2021, when Füchse, Löwen, and Magdeburg took part in the inaugural edition.
5 matches in the quarter-finals, and 78 in total this season, featured 60 or more goals.