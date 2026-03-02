Defending title holders SG Flensburg-Handewitt and 2024/25 semi-finalists THW Kiel secured their places in the knockout stage in the previous round. The other 2024/25 semi-finalists, Montpellier Handball and MT Melsungen, have the opportunity to book their spots in the next phase in this week.
SAH - Aarhus, Elverum Håndball, FC Porto, Sport Lisboa e Benfica, HC Vardar 1961, Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, Fredericia Håndboldklub and Kadetten Schaffhausen also have the chance to qualify for the knockout stage this round.
However, SAH - Aarhus will have to make do without centre back Kristian Bach Bonefeld and Elverum Håndball will play without left back Kristian Jakobsen Stranden in round 3, as the two players are suspended from the participation in the EHF club competitions for one match, according to the EHF Court of Handball decisions.
HIGHLIGHT MATCHES
GROUP II
Tuesday 3 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- a rematch of the previous clash, which saw Porto take a narrow win, 29:27, on Granollers’ court
- that round 2 victory marked Porto’s first in the main round, while Granollers have yet to take a point in this phase; Porto enter the match on four points while Granollers have two
- should Granollers lose to Porto, their chance of reaching the knockout round would only stay alive if Elverum are also defeated — the Spanish side will know how must-win the match against Porto is by the time they take the court in Portugal
- Porto have lost only two games in this EHF European League season; Granollers recorded three wins plus one draw in the first stage, and have lost four times across both the group matches and main round
- Porto’s Spanish wing Antonio Martínez is their top scorer of the season, with 46 goals; Pablo Urdangarín and Sergi Franco lead Granollers with 34 apiece
- Granollers have not reached the EHF European League knockout round since they sensationally made it to the final in 2022/23; Porto are playing their second season in the competition and were eliminated in the quarter-finals in 2024/25