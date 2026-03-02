10 teams with chance to book knockout stage this week

02 March 2026, 10:30

Only two rounds of EHF European League Men 2025/26 group games remain, with the main round set to conclude on 10 March. This coming Tuesday, the 16 sides will line up for their third of four main round matches — and 10 teams have the chance to clinch their berths in the knockout phase.

Defending title holders SG Flensburg-Handewitt and 2024/25 semi-finalists THW Kiel secured their places in the knockout stage in the previous round. The other 2024/25 semi-finalists, Montpellier Handball and MT Melsungen, have the opportunity to book their spots in the next phase in this week. 

SAH - Aarhus, Elverum Håndball, FC Porto, Sport Lisboa e Benfica, HC Vardar 1961, Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, Fredericia Håndboldklub and Kadetten Schaffhausen also have the chance to qualify for the knockout stage this round.

However, SAH - Aarhus will have to make do without centre back Kristian Bach Bonefeld and Elverum Håndball will play without left back Kristian Jakobsen Stranden in round 3, as the two players are suspended from the participation in the EHF club competitions for one match, according to the EHF Court of Handball decisions.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP II

FC Porto (POR) vs Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP)

Tuesday 3 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • a rematch of the previous clash, which saw Porto take a narrow win, 29:27, on Granollers’ court
  • that round 2 victory marked Porto’s first in the main round, while Granollers have yet to take a point in this phase; Porto enter the match on four points while Granollers have two
  • should Granollers lose to Porto, their chance of reaching the knockout round would only stay alive if Elverum are also defeated — the Spanish side will know how must-win the match against Porto is by the time they take the court in Portugal
  • Porto have lost only two games in this EHF European League season; Granollers recorded three wins plus one draw in the first stage, and have lost four times across both the group matches and main round
  • Porto’s Spanish wing Antonio Martínez is their top scorer of the season, with 46 goals; Pablo Urdangarín and Sergi Franco lead Granollers with 34 apiece
  • Granollers have not reached the EHF European League knockout round since they sensationally made it to the final in 2022/23; Porto are playing their second season in the competition and were eliminated in the quarter-finals in 2024/25

GROUP III

IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs MT Melsungen (GER)

Tuesday 3 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • 2024/25 semi-finalists Melsungen lead group III with six points, while Kristianstad are at the bottom of the table with two points
  • Melsungen will lock up a place in the knockout stage with a victory; in case of a loss, IFK will only be out of contention if Sport Lisboa e Benfica take a point versus HC Vardar 1961
  • Melsungen won the reverse leg between the sides 33:29 — a result that represents their sole victory in the main round and one of Kristianstad’s two defeats
  • Kristianstad target a return to the knockout stage for the first time since 2020/21, when they were eliminated by SC Magdeburg in the quarter-finals; Melsungen aim for their second straight appearance in the next stage
  • Melsungen enter this game on the back of their first loss of the EHF European League season — a 37:33 defeat to Vardar
  • IFK centre back Axel Månsson is the leading scorer of the EHF European League Men 2025/26, with 64 goals

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP I

THW Kiel (GER) vs IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun (ESP)
Tuesday 3 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Montpellier Handball (FRA) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER)
Tuesday 3 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP II

Elverum Håndball (NOR) vs SAH - Aarhus (DEN)
Tuesday 3 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP III
HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) vs Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR)
Tuesday 3 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP IV

Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI)
Tuesday 3 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Fredericia Håndboldklub (DEN) vs RK Nexe (CRO) 
Tuesday 3 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Photos © Ole Nielsen (main), Xavier Solanas, Alibek Käsler (in-text)

