Defending title holders SG Flensburg-Handewitt and 2024/25 semi-finalists THW Kiel secured their places in the knockout stage in the previous round. The other 2024/25 semi-finalists, Montpellier Handball and MT Melsungen, have the opportunity to book their spots in the next phase in this week.

SAH - Aarhus, Elverum Håndball, FC Porto, Sport Lisboa e Benfica, HC Vardar 1961, Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, Fredericia Håndboldklub and Kadetten Schaffhausen also have the chance to qualify for the knockout stage this round.

However, SAH - Aarhus will have to make do without centre back Kristian Bach Bonefeld and Elverum Håndball will play without left back Kristian Jakobsen Stranden in round 3, as the two players are suspended from the participation in the EHF club competitions for one match, according to the EHF Court of Handball decisions.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP II

Tuesday 3 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV