The European Open format features a preliminary round, with four groups of five teams each. After two action-packed days (29 and 30 June) of round-robin games to determine the two top-ranked teams in each group, those two leading sides progress to the quarter-finals, while the lower-ranked squads continue with placement games. The quarter-finals will be played on 1 July.

The teams knocked out in the quarter-finals will also play a series of cross-matches to decide rankings five to eight, while the winners of the quarter-finals proceed to the semi-finals on 2 July. The final and bronze-medal match will take place on Friday 3 July, as will all the last placement games.

The defending title holders Switzerland start from group D, where they will meet the side they faced in the 2024 final, Germany, albeit different generations of the two national teams. Norway, Portugal and Türkiye complete group D.

Hungary, the bronze-medal winners from 2024, play from group A. There they will meet Croatia, Czechia, Iceland and Lithuania.

Group B features Spain, the Netherlands, Serbia, the Faroe Islands and Georgia, while group C is comprised of France — the fourth-place finishers in 2024 — as well as home side Sweden, Romania, Slovakia and Finland.

Find all information on the W16 European Open here and watch all games live on EHFTV.