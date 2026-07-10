For both tournaments, the preliminary round consists of one round-robin group in which all six participants play against each other once. This round lasts until Saturday (18 July).
On Sunday (19 July), the teams that finished the group first and second will meet again in the final; the teams that finished third and fourth play for the bronze medal; and the teams that finished five and sixth contest the 5/6 placement match.
- Italy took part in the last two M20 EHF EURO events, in 2022 and 2024, and finished 12th and 20th respectively
- in the 2024 edition, Italy met one of this week's opponents, Montenegro, and won 39:26
- hosting the event back then, Montenegro finished third at the M20 EHF Championship 2018
- the Netherlands are back playing on M20 level after sitting out the 2024 cycle
- Estonia finished fifth at the M20 EHF Championship in Kosovo two years ago
- during that event, hosts Kosovo beat Bulgaria but lost all other matches
- Georgia finished 10th in 2024, including a 26:26 draw with Estonia in the preliminary round