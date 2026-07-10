12 teams chase success at M20 EHF Championship events in Kosovo

12 teams chase success at M20 EHF Championship events in Kosovo

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European Handball Federation
10 July 2026, 11:00

With the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2026 in Romania now in full flow, two tournaments in Kosovo in the same age category are about to throw off. The Men's 20 EHF Championship I 2026 and Men's 20 EHF Championship II 2026 in Prishtina take place with six teams each and begin on Sunday (12 July), with the final matches scheduled for next week Sunday.

For both tournaments, the preliminary round consists of one round-robin group in which all six participants play against each other once. This round lasts until Saturday (18 July).

On Sunday (19 July), the teams that finished the group first and second will meet again in the final; the teams that finished third and fourth play for the bronze medal; and the teams that finished five and sixth contest the 5/6 placement match.

Men's 20 EHF Championship I 2026

  • Italy took part in the last two M20 EHF EURO events, in 2022 and 2024, and finished 12th and 20th respectively
  • in the 2024 edition, Italy met one of this week's opponents, Montenegro, and won 39:26
  • hosting the event back then, Montenegro finished third at the M20 EHF Championship 2018
  • the Netherlands are back playing on M20 level after sitting out the 2024 cycle
  • Estonia finished fifth at the M20 EHF Championship in Kosovo two years ago
  • during that event, hosts Kosovo beat Bulgaria but lost all other matches
  • Georgia finished 10th in 2024, including a 26:26 draw with Estonia in the preliminary round

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Men's 20 EHF Championship II 2026

  • 2024 winners Slovakia hope to repeat their triumph in Kosovo from two years ago
  • they meet two teams again they clearly beat on their way to the title in 2024: Luxembourg (36:24) and Great Britain (39:14)
  • Finland finished third at the M20 EHF Championship two years ago
  • Belgium appear in their second straight M20 Championship, after they hadn't competed on this level for the previous 12 years
  • two years ago, they beat Bulgaria, Great Britain but lost to Luxembourg, who are all opponents again this time
  • Bulgaria have not won a match on M20 level since 2018
  • Great Britain defeated Bulgaria 27:25 two years ago for only their second ever victory on M20 level

 

photos © Nikolle Quni

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