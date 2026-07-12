12 teams in main round still in race for Men's 20 EHF EURO title

Looking at the preliminary round, six teams are entering the main round with a clean sheet – Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Denmark, Sweden and Hungary have won all three matches of their respective groups and are continuing the competition with high confidence. France, the Faroe Islands, Iceland, Croatia, Slovenia and hosts Romania, who qualified as second-ranked teams, will look to spoil the party for the yet unbeaten nations.

The stakes are high with the European trophy in question and the qualification for the 26th IHF Men's Junior (U21) World Championship in 2027, held in North Macedonia next summer. 15 nations from the Men’s 20 EHF EURO can qualify, with the final ranking of the tournament and the ranking of the hosts, North Macedonia, deciding the spots for the European teams.

Alongside the race for the trophy, an intermediate round for the teams that haven't booked the main round will be played.