12 teams join European League Men 2025/26 Group Matches

07 September 2025, 22:15

The line-up for the EHF European League Men 2025/26 Group Matches is set following the conclusion of the qualification round on Sunday, with 12 teams celebrating aggregate victories — and with that the places in the next stage of the competition — after the two-leg ties in this stage. The second-leg games took place over Saturday and Sunday, following the first leg the previous weekend.

CS Minaur Baia Mare, Saint-Raphael Var Handball, HC Kriens-Luzern, HF Karlskrona, IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun, Elverum Håndball, IK Sävehof, Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, MRK Sesvete, BSV Bern, SAH - Aarhus and RK Partizan AdmiralBet are the 12 teams progressing to the group matches.

Only one match saw a different winner than in the first leg: The Croatian derby between MRK Dugo Selo and Sesvete. The first leg was won by Dugo Selo before Sesvete turned the tables completely to clinch the aggregate victory. After decisive losses in the first leg, HC Alkaloid, HK Malmö, Bathco. Bm. Torrelavega and Mors-Thy Håndbold all managed much closer defeats than in the opening round.

The group matches begin on 14 October and features a total of 32 teams, 20 of which were pre-seeded for the phase and have been awaiting their opponents.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

QUALIFICATION ROUND

Stjarnan (ISL) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) 26:27 (23:23)(13:14)
First leg: 26:26 — CS Minaur win 53:52 on aggregate

120 minutes of handball was not enough to find a winner between Stjarnan and CS Minaur Baia Mare. After a draw in the first leg, the second also ended regular time with a level score, meaning penalties were required to decide the aggregate victors. There, CS Minaur came out on top — but only by one goal, making this tie clearly the closest of all in the qualification round. Stjarnan did well to end regular time level, as, after scoring the first goal of the match, they had the advantage only twice, at 7:6 then 8:7. 

Throughout the 60 minutes, it was either CS Minaur in the lead or the score was equal. The clearest distance stood at three goals for the Romanian side, latest at 21:18 with 15 minutes on the clock, before the contest intensified as the final whistle approached. The last minute of regular time began with a level score of 22:22, with left back Tudor Botea scoring his fifth goal to take Minaur in front with 30 second left and centre back Barnabás Rea answering for Stjarnan with nine seconds to go. Milan Kotrc scored the deciding penalty that decided the shootout for the Romanian team. For Minaur, it is the first time qualifying for the EHF European League group matches on what is their second participation in the competition. The last two seasons, they featured in the European Cup, reaching the semi-finals in 2023/24. 

HF Karlskrona (SWE) vs KGHM Chrobry Glogow (POL) 37:35 (18:14)
First leg: 33:30 — Karlskrona win 70:65 on aggregate

While Karlskrona won both legs of the tie, in what is their first appearance in any international club competition, the contest against Chrobry Glogow was overall one of the tightest of the qualification round. Driven by 11 goals from Faroese centre back Tróndur Mikkelsen, who scored the second most of any individual player in the second leg behind Madeira’s Délcio de Pina (13 goals), Karlskrona had the upper hand throughout the match. As in the first leg, Glogow were trailing very clearly at times — by six goals just 17 minutes in, 14:8, and up to seven in the second period, before fighting back and reducing the deficit at the end of both the first half and the second. In the first leg, Glogow started strong and had the upper hand early before seeing a similar pattern as in the second, with commanding differences for Karlskrona but ultimately a narrow final score line. 

IN OTHER MATCHES

QUALIFICATION ROUND

Maritimo da Madeira Andebol/SAD (POR) vs SAH - Aarhus (DEN) 31:36 (16:19)
First leg: 25:38 — Aarhus win 72:55 on aggregate

Saint-Raphael Var Handball (FRA) vs Mors-Thy Handball (DEN) 35:32 (19:13)
First leg: 45:32 — Saint-Raphael win 80:64 on aggregate

HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI) vs RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) 32:25 (18:12)
First leg: 27:25 — Kriens-Luzern win 59:50 on aggregate

ABC de Braga Lusíadas Saúde (POR) vs IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun (ESP) 24:30 (10:14)
First leg: 26:35 — Irun win 65:50 on aggregate

BSV Bern (SUI) vs MRK Cakovec (CRO) 42:27 (21:13)
First leg: 31:28 — Bern win 73:55 on aggregate

Bathco Bm. Torrelavega (ESP) vs Elverum Håndball (NOR) 28:29 (13:12)
First leg: 28:38 — Elverum win 67:56 on aggregate

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs HK Malmö (SWE) 38:36 (20:20)
First leg: 33:24 — Sävehof win 71:60 on aggregate

HC Alkaloid (MKD) vs Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) 28:29 (14:14)
First leg: 27:37 — Hannover win 66:55 on aggregate

MRK Sesvete (CRO) vs MRK Dugo Selo (CRO) 35:24 (16:8)
First leg: 29:32 — Sesvete win 64:56 on aggregate

QUALIFICATION SPECIAL PATH

HCB Karvina (CZE) vs RK Partizan AdmiralBet (SRB) 26:30
First leg: 27:31 — Partizan win 61:53 on aggregate

