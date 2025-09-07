12 teams join European League Men 2025/26 Group Matches

The line-up for the EHF European League Men 2025/26 Group Matches is set following the conclusion of the qualification round on Sunday, with 12 teams celebrating aggregate victories — and with that the places in the next stage of the competition — after the two-leg ties in this stage. The second-leg games took place over Saturday and Sunday, following the first leg the previous weekend.

CS Minaur Baia Mare, Saint-Raphael Var Handball, HC Kriens-Luzern, HF Karlskrona, IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun, Elverum Håndball, IK Sävehof, Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, MRK Sesvete, BSV Bern, SAH - Aarhus and RK Partizan AdmiralBet are the 12 teams progressing to the group matches.

Only one match saw a different winner than in the first leg: The Croatian derby between MRK Dugo Selo and Sesvete. The first leg was won by Dugo Selo before Sesvete turned the tables completely to clinch the aggregate victory. After decisive losses in the first leg, HC Alkaloid, HK Malmö, Bathco. Bm. Torrelavega and Mors-Thy Håndbold all managed much closer defeats than in the opening round.

The group matches begin on 14 October and features a total of 32 teams, 20 of which were pre-seeded for the phase and have been awaiting their opponents.