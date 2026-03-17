13 teams join qualifiers race for 2027 Men’s World Championship

13 teams join qualifiers race for 2027 Men’s World Championship

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
17 March 2026, 11:00

The second of three obstacles on the path to the 2027 IHF Men’s World Championship begins on Wednesday and Thursday, with 16 teams taking the court for the first leg of European qualification phase 2

Phase 2 is comprised of a series of two-leg ties, with the winners decided based on the aggregate score. The second leg encounters will be played on Saturday and Sunday.

The pairings for the upcoming ties are:

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Kosovo
  • Georgia vs Israel
  • Ukraine vs Slovakia
  • Serbia vs Lithuania
  • Poland vs Latvia
  • Türkiye vs Romania
  • Greece vs Belgium
  • Finland vs Montenegro

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Poland Vs Iceland SENA4884 DS

The 16 teams have reached phase 2 via three different paths. Kosovo, Latvia and Türkiye all progressed from phase 1, while 13 sides start their qualification campaigns in phase 2.

Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, Lithuania, Belgium, Finland and Israel begin in this stage based on the current national team ranking. Georgia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine start in phase 2 following their fourth-place finishes in the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 preliminary round groups.

Serbia were particularly unlucky to end up fourth in group A, as it was an especially competitive group in which they defeated eventual silver medallists Germany. The other teams that placed fourth on their group tables were defeated in all three of their preliminary round matches. 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

R59779

Kosovo, Latvia, Türkiye, Israel and Georgia are all aiming to make their World Championship debuts, while the other sides lining up for phase 2 have played the global event at least once. Romania and Poland have both celebrated multiple World Championship medals in the past, though Poland’s last was in 2015 and Romania’s was in 1990. Romania were an early force in the Men’s World Championship, winning the title four times in five editions from 1961 to 1974.

There is one more phase to pass after the clashes taking place this week, with phase 3, when the teams ranked seventh to 18th at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026, join the race and the 10 places at the final tournament will be decided. The pairings for phase 3 were decided at the draw on the final weekend of the EHF EURO 2026.

The EURO also saw the determining of four European places at the 2027 World Championship. With the finalists, Denmark and Germany, directly qualified as defending title holders and hosts, respectively, the four spots allocated to be decided at the EURO went to the sides that ranked third to sixth: Croatia, Iceland, Portugal and Sweden.

See the full schedule for the phase 2 qualifiers here.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Ukraine Vs France L7A7875 AM

Photos © kolektiff images/Uros Hocevar/Anze Malovrh; Nikollë Quni

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Z91 9519
Previous Article The Löwen roar for women's rights

Latest news

More News