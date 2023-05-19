14 backs in race for EHF Excellence Awards

The players nominated for the first ever EHF Excellence Awards were chosen based on their performances in the 2022/23 season, considering both European cup and national team competitions. Players in the EHF Champions League had the chance for automatic nomination based on their inclusion in the Team of the Round, with those nominated the most times in each position automatically included in the EHF Excellence Awards nominees.

Members of the EHF EURO 2022 All-star Team also had automatic inclusion in the nominees list. In addition, one player from the EHF European League was nominated in each position, and national team events such as EHF EURO Qualifiers were also considered.

The vote for the female players is open now until 25 May on the Home of Handball app. The fan vote will account for 25 per cent of the overall result and will be combined with votes from players, coaches and selected media.

So who are the nominees for left and right back? Let’s recap their achievements in 2022/23.

LEFT BACK

Emily Bölk — Germany/FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

2022/23 has been Bölk’s best EHF Champions League season, as she has netted 82 goals on the path to FTC’s first participation in the EHF FINAL4. Since debuting in the Champions League with Thüringer in 2018/19, she has consistently increased her season score tallies, with a powerful shot and an effective feint her attacking trademarks

Bölk’s most memorable performance of the season was in the second-leg quarter-final in the Champions League, when FTC had to overcome a six-goal deficit from the home leg to book their place in Budapest in Metz’s arena. Scoring five goals in the last 23 minutes of the game and three in the critical span in which FTC erased Metz’s aggregate advantage, Bölk was key in the history-making night for the Hungarian club and was named in the Team of the Round

Bölk also continued to be one of the most important players in Germany’s line-up, being their second top scorer at the EHF EURO 2022 and also playing an important role in defence

Bruna de Paula — Brazil/Metz Handball

Ranking among the top 10 scorers in the EHF Champions League as leader for Metz, with 86 goals, lightning-quick Bruna de Paula — one of the most dangerous breakthrough players around — has well and truly made her mark on this season. She was part of the Team of the Round in round 2

Regularly scored a high number of goals in Champions League matches, with an 11-goal outing against Rapid Bucuresti her best effort in the season

A key player for Brazil as well as the French club, having led her national side to the title at the 2022 South and Central American Championship held in November, where she was top scorer as Brazil recorded a perfect winning run through the event

Djurdjina Jaukovic — Montenegro/Brest Bretagne Handball