15 EHF EURO 2024 places up for grabs in final rounds

The first tickets to the EHF EURO 2024 were secured in round 4, with Portugal, Austria, Hungary, Slovenia and France all booking thanks to unbeaten runs up to this point, leaving 15 spots still up for grabs. Several teams can join the list of participants this round, but the only ones certain to proceed based on their victories are Norway, Serbia, Iceland and the Czech Republic.

Current title holders Sweden, EHF EURO 2022 medallists Spain and Denmark, and hosts Germany were all directly qualified for the final tournament and continue their EHF EURO Cup 2024 campaigns on Thursday.

GROUP 1

Türkiye vs Portugal

Wednesday 26 April, 17:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

Portugal were among the sides to book their EHF EURO 2024 tickets in round 4 and enter the fifth match with the maximum eight points, leading group 1

Türkiye are level with North Macedonia on four points but in third position on the table due to goal difference, thanks to wins in their double-header against Luxembourg in rounds 3 and 4

the reverse fixture between these teams, played in round 1, saw Portugal win 44:27 at home. Türkiye lost the two matches played between the sides before 2023 as well

Türkiye hope for their first qualification for the final EHF EURO tournament, while Portugal will have their third straight participation at the 2024 edition

Portugal have scored the third-highest number of goals in the qualifiers, with 137 at an efficiency of 68.2 per cent

Luxembourg vs North Macedonia

Wednesday 26 April, 20:15 CEST, live on EHFTV