Group A (Tórshavn, FAR)

- Iceland

- Faroe Islands

- Türkiye

- Israel

Group B (Skopje, MKD)

- North Macedonia

- Lithuania

- Kosovo

- Greece

Group C (Águas Santas, POR)

- Portugal

- Slovenia

- Italy

- (Ukraine have withdrawn)

Group D (Obercorn, LUX)

- Austria

- Poland

- Finland

- Luxembourg

The matches are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with the first matches throwing off in group B and D at 16:00 CET and in group A and C at 20:00 CET today (27 November).

The teams finishing first and second in their group qualify for the final tournament; the ninth ticket goes to the best third-ranked team overall, where only the matches against the top-two teams in their group are taken into account. Teams that don't qualify are set to play the Women's 17 EHF Championship I 2027 next summer.

The nine teams advancing this weekend will join the 15 teams that have already secured their place at the final tournament: Denmark, Spain, France, Germany, Hungary, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Sweden (as the top eight from the EHF Women’s YAC 4-Year Ranking), Slovakia (as the W17 EHF EURO 2025 champions), Croatia, Czechia, Norway, Romania, Serbia, and Switzerland (as the next highest placed countries on the 4-Year Ranking).



All matches live on EHFTV

Each match from the qualification tournaments in Faroe Islands, North Macedonia, Portugal, and Luxembourg is streamed live on EHFTV. Viewers can purchase a tournament pass to get access to all matches from all four events — live and on demand.

main image © EHF archive / Turkish Handball Federation