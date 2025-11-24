16 teams from 10 countries are still in contention for the EHF European Cup Men 2025/26 title, with Czechia boasting the most number of clubs — three — competing in the next stage: HC Dukla Praha, HCB Karvina and SKKP Handball Brno.

The line-up for the Last 16 also includes Greek side Olympiacos SFP, who aim to take the next step in the competition after clinching impressive results in the past two seasons — a quarter-final appearance in 2024/25 and second place in 2023/24.

The journey towards the final stages will be a challenging one, with experienced teams such as the 2024/25 semi-finalists HC Izvidac and Runar Sandefjord, as well as former EHF Champions League winners RK Celje Pivovarna Laško also fighting to get to the trophy.

The 16 participants have been split into two pots:

Pot 1

HCB Karvina (CZE)

Olympiacos SFP (GRE)

GRK Ohrid (MKD)

Runar Sandefjord (NOR)

ACS HC Buzau 2012 (ROU)

RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO)

RK Trimo Trebnje (SLO)

Nilüfer BSK (TUR)



Pot 2

HC Izvidac (BIH)

RK Konjuh Zivinice (BIH)

HC Dukla Praha (CZE)

SKKP Handball Brno (CZE)

BK-46 (FIN)

Balatonfüredi KSE (HUN)

MOL Tatabanya KC (HUN)

Besiktas JK (TUR)



Each team from pot 1 will be drawn against a team from pot 2. No country protection rule applies to the draw, which continues the straight knockout format of the competition.

The Last 16 throws off with the first leg on 14/15 February 2026, as the second leg is set to take place the following weekend, on 21/22 February 2026. The winners of the ties will advance to the quarter-finals, which are scheduled for March/April 2026.

The draw on Tuesday 25 November will start at 11:00 CET and will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.