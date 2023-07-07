17 nations hunting W19 EHF Championship glory

Nine teams are in Pristina, Kosovo for the championship starting this weekend. Joining the host nation in group A are Slovakia, Italy, Finland and Great Britain, while Austria, Poland, Latvia and Israel make up group B.

Klaipeda, Lithuania hosts the other championship, beginning early next week. Lithuania are in group B with Slovenia, Estonia and Bosnia Herzegovina. The other group features Spain, Faroe Islands, Türkiye and Bulgaria.

In both championships, the top two in each group progress to the semi-finals, while the third and fourth-placed sides head to the placement matches.

The winners of each EHF Championship will join the bottom two teams from W19 EHF EURO 2023 in a Qualification Europe Tournament, currently scheduled for November 2023. The winner of this four-team event will take the 14th and final European place at the 2024 W20 World Championship.

Fans will be able to enjoy all the action, as EHFTV will be providing live coverage of every match of the W19 EHF Championships and all the Younger Age Category tournaments.