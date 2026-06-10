17 teams registered for EHF Champions League Women 2026/27

The registered teams have been divided into two categories: teams from countries with a fixed place in the EHF Champions League and requests for additional places from nations with at least one team in the competition.

France is the only country that has two fixed places based, on the one side, on the EHF Champions League place distribution for the 2026/27 season and, on the other side, on the current EHF European League seeding which includes the results from the 2025/26 season and sees France on top and therefore with an additional fixed place in the EHF Champions League, courtesy of JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball’s win in the EHF European League Women.

Representing France will be Brest Bretagne Handball, which won the national championship in France, and Metz Handball, which finished second domestically and won the EHF Champions League Women a few days ago.

The playing system for the women’s competition in the upcoming season remains unchanged, and the group phase of the EHF Champions League Women 2026/27 will consist of two groups with eight teams each.

All upgrade requests will be dealt with by the evaluation group consisting of EHF/EHF Marketing in the week after the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 and subsequently confirmed by the EHF Executive Committee.

The decision will be announced in good time prior to the EHF Champions League 2026/27 group phase draw on 26 June in Vienna.

Registered teams EHF Champions League Women 2026/27

Teams from countries with a fixed place in the EHFCL:

CRO – HC Podravka

DEN – Team Esbjerg

FRA – Brest Bretagne Handball

FRA – Metz Handball

GER – HSG Blomberg-Lippe

HUN – Györi Audi ETO KC

MNE – OTP Group Budućnost

NOR – Storhamar Håndball Elite

ROU – Gloria Bistrita

SLO – RK Krim OTP Group Mercator

Requests for additional places from nations with at least one team in the EHFCL:

DEN – Odense Håndbold

DEN – Nykøbing Falster Håndbold

GER – BV Borussia Dortmund

HUN – FTC

NOR – Sola Handballklubb

NOR – Molde Elite

ROU – CSM Bucuresti