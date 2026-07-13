19 pairings to be drawn for EHF European Cup Men round 1

19 pairings to be drawn for EHF European Cup Men round 1

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European Handball Federation
13 July 2026, 12:00

A total of 83 teams are on the starting grid of the EHF European Cup Men 2026/27. Nearly half of those participants will start their journey in round 1 in September, when 38 teams meet in 19 home-and-away ties for a place in round 2. The draw for those 19 pairings in round 1 takes place on Tuesday (14 July) at 11:00 CEST at EHF's European Handball House in Vienna and can be followed live on EHF's Home of Handball YouTube channel.

New this season is the country protection rule being applied to the draw, meaning that no teams from the same national federation can be drawn against each other in round 1.

The 38 teams have therefore been distributed into two pools based on the competition's seeding list which was released last week: pool A contains nine teams from pot 1, which will be drawn against nine teams from pot 2; pool B contains 10 teams from pot 1, which will be drawn against the other 10 teams from pot 2 in pool B.

The pools and pots are as follows:

Pool A — Pot 1

CYP - PAC Omonoia 29M
FAR - Kyndil
ITA - Teamnetwork Albatro Siracusa
KOS - KH Besa Famgas
LUX - Handball Esch
MNE - RK Budvanska Rivijera
SRB - RK Dubocica 54
SUI - BSV Bern
TUR - Spor Toto SK

Pool A — Pot 2

AUT - Alpla HC Hard
AUT - SC Kelag Ferlach
BIH - RK Vogošca
GRE - GS Drama 1986
GRE - Ionikos A.C. N.F.
ISR - Holon Yuvalim HC
ISR - Maccabi Tel Aviv
LTU - Granitas-Karys
MKD - GRK Tikves 2014

Pool B — Pot 1

AUT - HC Fivers WAT Margareten
BIH - RK Konjuh Zivinice
CYP - Parnassos Strovolou
CZE - Handball Brno
EST - Tallinna Mistra
FAR - VIF
GRE - A.C. PAOK
ISR - Maccabi Rishon Le Zion
LTU - Vilnius VHC Sviesa
MNE - MRK Sutjeska

Pool B — Pot 2

CRO - MRK Trogir
ITA - Pallamano Conversano
KOS - KH Vëllaznimi
LUX - HB Dudelange
LUX - HC Berchem
POL - Netland MKS Kalisz
ROU - AHC Potaissa Turda
SLO - RK Gorenje Velenje
TUR - Giresunspor
TUR - Istanbul GSK

Round 1 starts with the first leg in the weekend of 12/13 September, followed by the return leg a week later, on 19/20 September 2026.

The 19 aggregate winners advance to round 2 in October, when the remaining 45 participants that skipped round 1 will enter the competition.

main image © kolektiff

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