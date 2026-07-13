New this season is the country protection rule being applied to the draw, meaning that no teams from the same national federation can be drawn against each other in round 1.

The 38 teams have therefore been distributed into two pools based on the competition's seeding list which was released last week: pool A contains nine teams from pot 1, which will be drawn against nine teams from pot 2; pool B contains 10 teams from pot 1, which will be drawn against the other 10 teams from pot 2 in pool B.

The pools and pots are as follows:





Pool A — Pot 1

CYP - PAC Omonoia 29M

FAR - Kyndil

ITA - Teamnetwork Albatro Siracusa

KOS - KH Besa Famgas

LUX - Handball Esch

MNE - RK Budvanska Rivijera

SRB - RK Dubocica 54

SUI - BSV Bern

TUR - Spor Toto SK

Pool A — Pot 2

AUT - Alpla HC Hard

AUT - SC Kelag Ferlach

BIH - RK Vogošca

GRE - GS Drama 1986

GRE - Ionikos A.C. N.F.

ISR - Holon Yuvalim HC

ISR - Maccabi Tel Aviv

LTU - Granitas-Karys

MKD - GRK Tikves 2014





Pool B — Pot 1

AUT - HC Fivers WAT Margareten

BIH - RK Konjuh Zivinice

CYP - Parnassos Strovolou

CZE - Handball Brno

EST - Tallinna Mistra

FAR - VIF

GRE - A.C. PAOK

ISR - Maccabi Rishon Le Zion

LTU - Vilnius VHC Sviesa

MNE - MRK Sutjeska

Pool B — Pot 2

CRO - MRK Trogir

ITA - Pallamano Conversano

KOS - KH Vëllaznimi

LUX - HB Dudelange

LUX - HC Berchem

POL - Netland MKS Kalisz

ROU - AHC Potaissa Turda

SLO - RK Gorenje Velenje

TUR - Giresunspor

TUR - Istanbul GSK





Round 1 starts with the first leg in the weekend of 12/13 September, followed by the return leg a week later, on 19/20 September 2026.

The 19 aggregate winners advance to round 2 in October, when the remaining 45 participants that skipped round 1 will enter the competition.





main image © kolektiff