19 teams registered for EHF Champions League Women 2024/25

Nine registered teams have a fixed place in the EHF Champions League, with 10 more seeking an upgrade.

All national federations except for the top-ranked one in the EHF European League Seeding List 2024/25, which is Denmark, can apply for an upgrade for a maximum of two teams.

The top-ranked national federation has the right to apply for an upgrade of one team. In all cases, the eligibility for the 2024/25 EHF club competition must be given.

The playing system of the EHF Champions League Women in the upcoming season remains unchanged and the group phase in 2024/25 will again consist of two groups with eight teams each.

In the next steps, the upgrade requests will be evaluated by the evaluation group on Wednesday 19 June, then the final line-up for the new season will be confirmed by the EHF Executive Committee in its meeting in Oslo on Friday 21 June.

The draw for the group phase is scheduled for Thursday 27 June in Vienna.

Registered teams EHF Champions League Women 2024/25

Teams from countries with a fixed place in the EHF Champions League:

DEN – Team Esbjerg

DEN – Nykøbing Falster Håndboldklub

FRA – Metz Handball

GER – HB Ludwigsburg (formerly SG BBM Bietigheim)

HUN – FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

MNE – Buducnost Bemax

NOR – Vipers Kristiansand

ROU – CSM Bucuresti

SLO – Krim Mercator Ljubljana

Teams requesting an upgrade:

CRO – HC Podravka Vegeta

DEN – Odense Håndbold

FRA – Brest Bretagne Handball

GER – BV Borussia Dortmund

HUN – Györi Audi ETO KC

HUN – DVSC Schaeffler

NOR – Storhamar Handball Elite

NOR – Sola HK

ROU – CS Rapid Bucuresti

ROU – CS Gloria 2018 BN

