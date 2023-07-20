20 teams await M18 EHF EURO qualification draw

The 20 teams will be seeded in four pots of five teams based on the ranking for the M18 age category, based on events which have taken place between 2018 and 2022 (see below for the full ranking). The participating nations will be drawn into five qualification tournaments, each with four teams.

The two best-ranked teams from each group will qualify for the M18 EHF EURO 2024, to be held in Montenegro.

They will join the hosts and the teams ranked 1-13, which are pre-qualified for the event: Spain, Sweden, Germany, Croatia, Denmark, Iceland, Hungary, Slovenia, Portugal, Norway, France, Serbia, and the Faroe Islands.

The third and fourth teams from each qualification tournament will play the M18 EHF Championship 2024. Georgia, Bulgaria, Great Britain, Belgium and Azerbaijan are already registered for the EHF Championship II.

M18 EHF EURO 2024 qualification tournament pots

POT 1: Italy, Czech Republic, Austria, Israel, North Macedonia

POT 2: Poland, Switzerland, Romania, Netherlands, Ukraine

POT 3: Slovakia, Türkiye, Luxembourg, Latvia, Greece

POT 4: Finland, Lithuania, Kosovo, Estonia, Bosnia & Herzegovina

The order of the right to host the qualification groups will also be drawn on Friday after the groups are drawn.

The draw event will be shown live on YouTube. It follows immediately after the draw for the EHF European League group matches which starts at 11:00.