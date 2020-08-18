The European Handball Federation’s partnership with the University of Las Palmas will run for a fourth edition in 2020/21.

Any EHF Master Coaches with a university degree are now invited to register their interest for the 2020/21 Post-graduate Academic EHF Master Coach Certification.

The post-graduate EHF Master Coach certification has proven to be a huge success in recent years, with 25 Master Coaches certified since its introduction in 2017/18.

The certificate, open to EHF Master Coaches with any kind of university degree, is worth 60 education credit transfer system points.

Interested applicants have until 30 September to pre-register for the course.

To read the submission guidelines and to download the application form, click the documents below.