2023 arrives with high-profile EHF Champions League clashes

Györi Audi ETO KC and CS Rapid Bucuresti want to continue their winning streak, while HC Lokomotiva Zagreb will try to gain their first win over Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK.

In group A, CSM Bucuresti look to hold their lead with a game against DHK Banik Most, while the battle for sixth place is heating up with Krim Mercator Ljubljana eyeing Brest Bretagne Handball’s position in the standings.

GROUP A

DHK Banik Most (CZE) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

Saturday 7 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV